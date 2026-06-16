Jackery Launches "Power the Rescuers" with the American Red Cross, a Long-Term Commitment to the People on the Front Lines

FREMONT, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When disaster strikes, relief workers contend with compromised utilities that can paralyze emergency operations, communications, and medical treatment. To support the abilities and well-being of firefighters, medical responders, and other critical personnel, Jackery is launching the "Power the Rescuers" campaign to deploy crisis-ready battery backups. The HomePower Emergency Pro Series, a co-branded effort between Jackery and the American Red Cross, anchors the campaign and exemplifies the performance and reliability of Jackery power stations.





Marking the launch of Jackery's long-term initiative, the American Red Cross has issued its first-ever battery backup endorsement by standing with the HomePower Emergency Pro Series. Through the alliance, Jackery will direct 10% of Red Cross Edition profits to fund dependable backup power for frontline organizations in need.

Addressing Grid Vulnerability with Precision Engineering

Power outages after disasters can last for days, and data shows severe weather is on the rise. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. experienced 403 weather and climate disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion between 1980 and 2024. Between 2020 and 2024, the nation averaged 23 of these severe disasters per year, up from a historical average of just nine.

But relief workers can’t wait on the grid. The first 72 hours following a disaster are the most challenging for everyone involved, making flexibility and quick reactions critical to health and survival. Relief efforts demand in-the-moment support with on-demand electricity to save lives, and while gas generators will continue to play a major role, transporting them to crisis zones can be difficult or even impossible. Moreover, their noise, vibration, exhaust, and maintenance requirements limit how, when, and where they’re used, adding layers of complexity to already difficult situations.

Leveraging Jackery's leadership in high-capacity power backup, the HomePower Emergency Pro Series is built for the harsh realities of disaster zones. Its enhanced crisis-ready capabilities include automated, proactive charging triggered by incoming severe weather alerts and an emergency power lock that reserves a user-defined level of charge for true emergencies at all times. Visually anchored by a bold, rescue-red color scheme and a prominent American Red Cross logo, the inaugural Red Cross Edition models project instantly recognizable authority in high-stress environments. As Jackery continues developing technologies that support disaster response, the Emergency Pro Series will keep evolving for the people who use it: families bracing for the next outage, responders racing to the next disaster, and everyone in between.

Supporting the Everyday Community of Heroes





The case for portable, clean power gets clearer with every disaster. During California's blackouts and wildfires, families use portable battery stations to keep life-support ventilators running when reaching a hospital isn't possible. After hurricanes in Puerto Rico, emergency teams deploy portable power inside enclosed clinical spaces to run surgical lights, monitors, and medicine refrigerators safely without the toxic fumes of gas generators. In the wake of storms like Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, neighbors turn to solar generators to keep phones, radios, and satellite routers online, coordinating supplies and holding communities together.

That's the gap Jackery's gear is built to close: dependable power, in the hands of the people who arrive first and leave last. As a trusted name in disaster response, the American Red Cross is the ideal partner for Jackery's long-term Power the Rescuers commitment.

To back that commitment with action, Jackery will donate 10% of profits from the HomePower Emergency Pro Series directly to the community of helpers in the form of disaster-ready mobile power stations. This pledge extends Jackery's established legacy of direct community intervention, building on donations of $50,000 and over 200 solar generators during the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires and over 100 solar generators to sustain response workers and residents in Tampa, FL following Hurricane Milton.

This directly funded, practical deployment model supports career first responders such as firefighters, EMTs, and utility repair crews, as well as veteran volunteer groups, shelter workers, and all grassroots community volunteers who step up during emergencies. Through Power the Rescuers, Jackery will maximize reach on the front lines by continuing to develop strategic alliances with relief organizations and communities in need of urgent power infrastructure.

The Three-Tiered Rescue Fleet

Jackery designed the HomePower Emergency Pro Series as heavy-duty tools made for specific frontline crisis scenarios:

Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus Red Cross Edition (3.6kWh) : Heavy-duty power that runs where gas generators can't. The HomePower 3600 Plus anchors temporary command centers and large-scale community shelters, powering multi-channel communication arrays, perimeter lighting, and high-draw extrication equipment like hydraulic spreaders and rotary hammers. Driven by cutting-edge battery technology, t does so while operating quietly and safely indoors without toxic fumes.

: Heavy-duty power that runs where gas generators can't. The HomePower 3600 Plus anchors temporary command centers and large-scale community shelters, powering multi-channel communication arrays, perimeter lighting, and high-draw extrication equipment like hydraulic spreaders and rotary hammers. Driven by cutting-edge battery technology, t does so while operating quietly and safely indoors without toxic fumes. Jackery HomePower 2000 Plus v2 Red Cross Edition (2kWh) : Mobile by design and mighty by output. The HomePower 2000 Plus v2 brings 2kWh of clean, pure sine-wave power to field ambulances, transport vehicles, and mobile triage stations, running ventilators, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and cold-preservation units for organs and vaccines.

: Mobile by design and mighty by output. The HomePower 2000 Plus v2 brings 2kWh of clean, pure sine-wave power to field ambulances, transport vehicles, and mobile triage stations, running ventilators, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and cold-preservation units for organs and vaccines. Jackery HomePower 1000 Plus v2 Red Cross Edition (1kWh): Hand-carried power for crucial connection and comfort. It keeps up with rapid-response teams, sustaining two-way radios, GPS devices, tactical headlamps, and smartphones in the field. It provides stow-and-go power for the moment recovery starts, when electric blankets, fans, and Wi-Fi can make a significant difference.



Powerful Engineering, Recognizable Authority, and Meaningful Impact

Jackery's rigorous testing and performance standards, backed by the credibility of the American Red Cross, underscore the elite reliability of the HomePower Emergency Pro Series. For relief and humanitarian organizations, the American Red Cross's endorsement represents a powerful reassurance of reliability and performance. For individuals, the lineup offers an opportunity to give back directly to first-response networks while investing in powerful battery backups of their own.

Where the grid fails and gas generators fall short, Jackery is leading a new era of energy infrastructure. "Power the Rescuers," introduced alongside the American Red Cross, is the first step in establishing portable, clean power as the new standard for disaster response.

A Long-Term Commitment to the First-Response Ecosystem

No tool can match the courage of frontline rescuers. But the right power, in the right place, can give a triage room its lights, a ventilator its power, and a rescue its best chance. That's why Jackery stands as a guardian for relief workers everywhere and their irreplaceable contributions.

Power the Rescuers is a long-term brand commitment to the entire first-response ecosystem: firefighters, EMTs, veterans, utility crews, shelter volunteers, and neighbors. As part of that commitment, Jackery will publish a global impact report every year on August 19, World Humanitarian Day, auditing total unit donations and sharing frontline stories.

Availability

Jackery’s HomePower Emergency Pro Series is available to relief organizations and the public on Jackery.com beginning in September 2026.

For any institutional and bulk procurement inquiries, contact Jackery's enterprise sales team at sales@jackery.com.

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That’s bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you’ll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it’s fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal—and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety—and you should always feel at home.

Media Contacts:

Eleven International:

Mindy Liu – mindy@11.international

Daisy Leung – daisy@11.international

Jackery

Rachel Stotts – rachel.stotts@jackery.com

ICR

Jackery@icrinc.com

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