QCI Launches QCI Resorts™, the Unified Intelligence Platform for Resorts

New platform replaces fragmented resort technology stacks, data warehouses, and integration architectures with a single real-time intelligence system

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of gaming and hospitality technology, today announced the launch of QCI Resorts™, a unified intelligence platform designed specifically for modern resort operations.

For decades, the resort industry has pursued a vision of operational unification through integrations, data warehouses, and interconnected software systems. While these approaches connected information across departments, they also created increasing complexity, duplicated data, delayed decision-making, and limited the ability of organizations to fully leverage artificial intelligence.

QCI Resorts represents a fundamentally different approach.

Built on the QCI AGI Platform, QCI Resorts delivers a single operational environment where hospitality, food and beverage, point-of-sale, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise intelligence operate from one unified intelligence layer. Rather than moving information between disconnected applications, QCI Resorts enables resort operations to function within a shared real-time platform designed for intelligence-driven decision making.

The launch marks a significant milestone in QCI's vision for the future of resort technology—one where unified operational intelligence replaces fragmented software stacks and where agentic systems can operate with a complete understanding of the enterprise.

"After more than two decades building data warehouses and integration platforms, generative AI enabled for another approach" said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. "Instead of connecting more systems together, we can now deliver most resort operations through a single real-time software stack. Gaming remains integrated where regulations require it, but hospitality, marketing, loyalty, food and beverage, operations, and intelligence can operate from a unified platform. That foundation is what makes true agentic resort operations possible."

Unlike traditional resort technology architectures that rely on multiple vendors, extensive integrations, and centralized data warehouses, QCI Resorts operates from a shared data model, shared workflow architecture, and shared intelligence layer. This approach enables real-time operational intelligence across the enterprise while providing the foundation required for AI agents to understand, coordinate, and execute actions across resort operations.

"QCI Resorts is not another integration platform," said Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI. "For decades, the industry has pursued the vision of a unified resort platform. The goal was right, but the technology wasn't ready. Today, advances in AI and agentic systems make it possible to deliver what operators have always wanted: a single real-time operational system where hospitality, marketing, loyalty, food and beverage, operations, and intelligence work together as one, with gaming integrated where regulations require. QCI Resorts is that system."

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the hospitality industry, QCI believes the next generation of resort technology will not be defined by how many systems can be integrated together, but by how effectively intelligence can operate across the entire enterprise.

"Agentic AI achieves its greatest potential when it operates within a complete understanding of the business," added Cardno. "The future belongs to systems that can understand the entire resort, not just individual departments. That is the vision behind QCI Resorts."

QCI Resorts is being introduced as the industry's first unified intelligence platform purpose-built for gaming and hospitality operations, enabling operators to move beyond fragmented architecture toward a real-time operational intelligence model designed for the era of agentic AI.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is the creator of the QCI AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Intelligence Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 300 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI's technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry's transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time intelligence platform for resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts unifies hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise intelligence within a common intelligence layer, while gaming systems remain integrated where regulations require. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.