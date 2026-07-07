Andrew Cardno to Present on the Future of AI-Powered Casino Marketing at Raving's Casino Marketing & Technology Conference and Host & Player Development Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of the unified real-time intelligence platform for casino resorts, today announced that Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Cardno will present a featured session at Raving's Casino Marketing & Technology Conference (CMTC) and Host & Player Development Conference, for a joint mainstage session.

Cardno's presentation, "From Campaigns to Conversations: The AI Future of Casino Marketing," will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 2:45–3:45 p.m. on the Summit Mainstage.

As AI reshapes the gaming industry, casino marketing is evolving beyond campaign management toward intelligent systems capable of continuously analyzing operations, understanding player behavior, recommending actions, and increasingly executing decisions.

"Raving's conferences are built around practical education, meaningful conversations, and sharing ideas that help operators succeed," said Deana Scott, CEO of Raving. "Andrew Cardno consistently challenges the industry to think differently about technology, and we're excited to have him share how AI is creating new opportunities for marketing, player development, and the broader resort enterprise."

During the session, Cardno will demonstrate how decades of gaming mathematics, player development expertise, and operational knowledge are being transformed into AI-powered agents that help operators interact naturally with their casino's collective intelligence.

Attendees will gain insight into how AI is moving beyond traditional dashboards and reports to become an operational partner across marketing, player development, executive decision-making, and casino operations.

"AI is fundamentally changing how casino organizations operate," said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. "We're entering an era where every employee can interact directly with an intelligent system that understands the business, the players, and the operational goals. The future is creating systems that can reason, recommend, and ultimately help operate the enterprise in real time."

Raving's Casino Marketing & Technology Conference and Host & Player Development Conference bring together casino executives, marketers, hosts, and technology leaders to explore the latest strategies and innovations shaping the future of gaming operations.

For more information about the conference, visit Raving's event website: https://casinomarketingtech.com/ .

Attendees are invited to visit Booths #20-22 to experience QCI's latest innovations, including QCI Resorts, the unified intelligence platform built for casino resorts.

ABOUT RAVING

Raving was founded in 1998 and is a Native-owned, women-managed organization. For more than two decades, Raving has partnered with over 152 Tribal Nations and enterprises, as well as commercial properties and First Nations organizations worldwide. Raving produces several industry-leading events and publications, including Raving NEXT, Casino Marketing & Technology Conference, and Tribal Gaming & Hospitality Magazine.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. (QCI) is the creator of the QCI AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Intelligence Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 300 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time intelligence platform for resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts unifies hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise intelligence within a common intelligence layer, while gaming systems remain integrated where regulations require. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.