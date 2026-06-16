DP World Enters Exclusive Negotiations to Develop Container Terminal at Port of Corpus Christi

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has entered into an exclusive negotiation agreement for a long-term lease to develop and operate a container terminal at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The agreement marks a key step toward expanding containerized cargo capabilities at one of the United States’ busiest ports, positioning Corpus Christi to capture new trade flows and support economic growth as demand for port capacity across Texas continues to rise.

DP World handles approximately around 10% of global container traffic each year through a network of more than 60 ports and terminals worldwide.

Under the proposed development, DP World would design, build, and operate a new container terminal, expanding capacity and strengthening supply chain connectivity across the Gulf Coast. DP World would work closely with local labor and workforce partners to support terminal operations and long-term job creation in the region.

Brian Enright, Chief Executive Officer of DP World in the Americas, said: “The U.S. Gulf Coast is one of the nation’s most important trade and economic corridors, and demand for efficient, resilient port infrastructure continues to grow. The Port of Corpus Christi presents a significant opportunity to expand container capacity, strengthen supply chain connectivity, and create new pathways for American businesses to access global markets. We look forward to working closely with the port authority, local labor, and other stakeholders to deliver a world-class terminal that supports job creation, attracts new trade flows, and generates long-term economic value for South Texas and the broader U.S. economy.”

The Port of Corpus Christi is a major gateway for U.S. energy, agricultural, and industrial exports and consistently ranks among the nation’s largest ports by total tonnage. The introduction of container capabilities would diversify cargo operations and create new opportunities for regional businesses across South Texas.

Kent Britton, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Corpus Christi, said: “Completion of the landmark Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project in June 2025 — thanks largely to investments by the federal government — has unlocked the potential for existing port customers to meet evolving demands of the global marketplace while spurring additional cargo diversification. Entering into exclusive negotiations with DP World is another important step in our long-term strategy to expand the Port’s capabilities, deliver greater value to our customers, and ignite investment in the Coastal Bend.”

“DP World’s global expertise in terminal operations and integrated logistics makes them a strong partner as we explore the development of container services at the port,” Britton added.

The exclusive negotiation period will focus on terminal design, capacity planning, and investment structure. If finalized, the project would mark DP World’s first container terminal development on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.