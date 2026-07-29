DP World Releases New Report on Data Center Supply Chains as AI Demand Surges

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has released a new research report, “The Infrastructure Behind AI: Why Data Center Supply Chains Are the New Critical Path,” highlighting how supply chains are increasingly determining the speed, cost, and resilience of AI deployment.

The report, developed with Supply Chain Dive’s Studio by Informa TechTarget, is based on a survey of 100 data center and supply chain executives. It finds that logistics performance is central to infrastructure delivery, as delays in critical components – from GPUs to transformers – can stall AI deployment and tie up significant capital.

Unlike traditional industries, data center supply chains must coordinate hyperscale construction timelines, long-lead electrical components, and the secure transport of high-value, sensitive equipment across multiple geographies and regulatory environments.

Supply Chains Enable Digital Growth

With global data center investment projected to approach $3 trillion by 2030, the report shows supply chains are now a core driver of digital growth. Key findings include:

Security as a critical priority: 67% of respondents experienced cybersecurity-related supply chain disruptions.

67% of respondents experienced cybersecurity-related supply chain disruptions. Rising complexity and risk : 51% reported supplier failures and 44% cited material shortages, reflecting pressure on global technology supply chains.

: 51% reported supplier failures and 44% cited material shortages, reflecting pressure on global technology supply chains. Cost and operational pressures: 82% identified rising operating costs as a major challenge, requiring new strategies to balance speed, cost, and reliability.

82% identified rising operating costs as a major challenge, requiring new strategies to balance speed, cost, and reliability. Shift toward resilience: 70% are diversifying suppliers to reduce dependency risks and protect timelines.

70% are diversifying suppliers to reduce dependency risks and protect timelines. Technology gap and opportunity: While 92% see predictive capabilities as critical, only 29% currently use them, highlighting a major adoption gap.





Ya-Han Brownlee-Chen, Vice President – Data Center Strategy, DP World in the Americas, said: “In the AI economy, supply chain strategy is infrastructure strategy. The ability to anticipate disruption, secure critical components, and maintain end-to-end visibility will determine how quickly organizations can deploy compute capacity and scale for future demand.”

The report outlines three priorities shaping data center logistics: security across the supply chain, resilience through diversification and visibility, and greater use of predictive analytics.

It also highlights the need for specialized logistics, real-time tracking, and coordinated delivery to support complex, high-value data center projects.

The full report, “The Infrastructure Behind AI: Why Data Center Supply Chains Are the New Critical Path” is now available for download on the DP World website.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.