Richtech Robotics to Debut Latest AI-Driven Pallet Jack Robot During Keynote Session at Automate 2026 in Chicago

Company to showcase next-generation warehouse automation at Booth #17060

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics”), a Nevada-based robotics company developing AI-driven automation solutions for commercial and industrial applications, announces its major showcase, “The Industrial Powerhouse,” at Automate 2026 located at Booth #17060 in the Main Hall. The Company will debut its new AI-driven Pallet Jack robot, with the aim of demonstrating its practical, scalable solutions solving today’s labor and efficiency crises in industrial environments. In addition to the robot demonstrations, Richtech Robotics’ COO Phil Zheng will be holding a keynote presentation during the event.

"Automate 2026 is a unique opportunity to showcase our most robust industrial solutions all at one of the premier automation events,” said Richtech Robotics’ CEO Wayne Huang. “At Richtech Robotics, we are demonstrating our commitment to building a complete robotic value chain for industrial operations. From manufacturing and packaging to warehousing and transportation, we believe our robots work together seamlessly to create a closed-loop automation ecosystem that drives efficiency, scalability, and operational excellence.”

During the show, Richtech Robotics will highlight its scalable solutions designed to address labor shortages and operational efficiency challenges. The Company’s Pallet Jack robot, designed for seamless integration into existing warehouse workflows, will showcase its ability to transport heavy payloads with high precision. Also on display will be Richtech Robotics’ broader automation portfolio, including the Titan 440 and Titan 660 heavy-duty autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), designed for high-capacity payload transport in warehouse and logistics environments. Bridging the gap between heavy lifting and specialized manipulation, the booth will also feature DEX packaging materials, demonstrating how humanoid-form robotics can support high-throughput industrial packaging workflows. A DEX humanoid robot will perform a live packaging workflow demonstration, showcasing structured task execution in an industrial environment.

Mr. Zheng’s presentation, “Unlocking Flexible American Manufacturing through DEX, Powered by NVIDIA Technology,” will take place on June 24 at 12:30pm CDT at the Humanoid Pavillion Stage. During the session, Zheng will discuss the architecture required to enable humanoid robots to operate with awareness and adaptability in complex real-world environments.

Automate is the largest robotics and automation event in North America and brings together leaders across the industry. For more information, visit the event’s website.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. Guided by three strategic pillars — Industrial, Commercial, and Data Services — Richtech Robotics aims to deliver dependable automation, consistent service performance, and continuous AI-driven improvement at scale. From factory floors to hospitality venues, our robots work alongside people to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com, and connect with us on X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ability of Richtech Robotics’ products to deliver the anticipated benefits described herein. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 20, 2026, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof, which filings may be amended from time to time after the date hereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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