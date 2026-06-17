LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverForward, lead by Brian Ferdinand , a leading institutional trading firm specializing in liquid global markets, today officially announced the rollout of its updated corporate investment framework. The comprehensive integration introduces advanced data-filtering infrastructure and enhanced risk management protocols engineered specifically to combat the heightened volatility, noise, and rapid AI-driven shifts characterizing the 2026 financial landscape.





As technology, predictive data analytics, and global market connectivity reshape asset valuation, EverForward has shifted from traditional market observation to the deployment of dynamic, scalable trading frameworks. Rather than reacting to short-term market sentiment, the firm's new infrastructure converts massive daily data inflows into structured, actionable intelligence while enforcing rigid capital protection parameters.

To address the complexities of the current macroeconomic environment, Brian Ferdinand has executed several key strategic upgrades across EverForward’s trading operations:

Integration of Predictive Analytics Infrastructure: The firm has successfully deployed sophisticated analytics platforms capable of modeling complex market outcomes and auditing performance metrics in real time, granting trading desks greater execution clarity.

The firm has successfully deployed sophisticated analytics platforms capable of modeling complex market outcomes and auditing performance metrics in real time, granting trading desks greater execution clarity. Systematized Risk Mitigation Parameters: In response to structural shifts in 2026 market liquidity, EverForward has implemented stricter, automated drawdown boundaries and asymmetric opportunity tracking to insulate portfolios from emotional or reactive execution.

In response to structural shifts in 2026 market liquidity, EverForward has implemented stricter, automated drawdown boundaries and asymmetric opportunity tracking to insulate portfolios from emotional or reactive execution. Context-Driven Data Filtering: Recognizing that an overabundance of algorithmic data creates market noise, the firm has established a proprietary review process that pairs advanced technology with human experience, ensuring all automated trading signals are validated by deep market context.



“The 2026 financial environment presents an unprecedented volume of data, but raw information without rigid contextual filtering simply creates strategic noise,” said Brian Ferdinand, Portfolio Manager and Trader at EverForward. “We have spent the early part of this year actively re-engineering our operational framework. By combining predictive technological innovation with disciplined, fact-based risk parameters, EverForward is ensuring our capital deployment remains structured, accountable, and entirely insulated from short-term market volatility.”

Looking toward the remainder of 2026 and beyond, EverForward’s updated framework sets a new internal standard for balancing technological innovation with operational discipline. The firm and Brian remain committed to adapting dynamically to evolving market conditions without compromising the foundational pillars of successful asset management: careful analysis, thoughtful planning, and precision execution.

About Brian Ferdinand

Brian Ferdinand is a Portfolio Manager and Trader at EverForward, where he is responsible for portfolio construction, active trading, and firm-wide capital deployment. He leads EverForward’s trading operations with a disciplined focus on execution quality, structured risk management, and consistent performance across varying market environments. His work centers on identifying asymmetric opportunities, managing drawdowns, and enforcing strict risk parameters while adapting dynamically to evolving market conditions.

Brian is also a member of the Forbes Business Council , an invitation-only community of senior executives and business leaders.

About EverForward

EverForward is a trading firm focused on portfolio construction, active trading, and execution across liquid global markets. The firm emphasizes clarity of strategy, disciplined risk management, and scalable trading frameworks designed for consistent performance across changing market environments. For more information, visit https://everforwardtrading.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8599d27d-656e-4c76-9e9c-5ee10a52cbb0