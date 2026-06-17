EverForward Portfolio Manager Brian Ferdinand Releases Commentary on Systematic Risk Models for Managing Market Volatility

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverForward Portfolio Manager and Trader Brian Ferdinand today released new market commentary discussing the role of systematic trading models, disciplined execution, and drawdown mitigation in navigating volatile market conditions.





The commentary addresses the challenges active traders and portfolio managers face as global financial markets continue to react to rapid economic shifts, automated trading activity, real-time data flow, and changing liquidity conditions. Ferdinand notes that while access to market data has expanded significantly, the ability to filter information, control risk, and maintain structured decision-making has become increasingly important.

“Long-term performance stability isn’t built on predicting market direction,” Ferdinand said. “It is built on market discipline. The more an active trading process relies on being perfectly right about the future, the more fragile that process becomes. True stability comes from managing downside exposure and building frameworks that remain resilient when liquidity suddenly vanishes.”

In the commentary, Ferdinand emphasizes that systematic trading models can help reduce emotional decision-making by relying on clearly defined rules, risk controls, and execution standards. He highlights several key areas of focus, including asset correlation, position sizing, liquidity awareness, and disciplined drawdown management.

According to Ferdinand, market volatility can create opportunity, but only when supported by a framework that prioritizes capital preservation and consistent execution. He notes that active trading strategies must be designed to withstand unexpected market movements rather than depend solely on forecasting short-term direction.

Ferdinand also discusses the growing role of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence in modern portfolio management. While these tools can support research, pattern recognition, and market analysis, he believes they should be used alongside human judgment, trading experience, and fundamental risk management principles.

“Technology can improve the way traders identify market structure and evaluate opportunities,” Ferdinand said. “But strong risk management remains the foundation. The best frameworks combine data-driven insight with disciplined oversight and clear downside controls.”

The commentary reflects EverForward’s broader focus on structured portfolio construction, active trading discipline, and scalable risk management frameworks across liquid global markets.

About Brian Ferdinand

Brian Ferdinand is a Portfolio Manager and Trader at EverForward, where he is responsible for portfolio construction, active trading, and firm-wide capital deployment. He leads EverForward’s trading operations with a disciplined focus on execution quality, structured risk management, and consistent performance across varying market environments. His work centers on identifying asymmetric opportunities, managing drawdowns, and enforcing strict risk parameters while adapting dynamically to evolving market conditions.

Ferdinand is also an active member of the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only organization composed of accomplished business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs. Discover more about his work and core trading frameworks by visiting brianferdinandny.com.

About EverForward

EverForward is an active trading firm focused on portfolio construction, capital allocation, and execution across liquid global markets. Operating with a performance-driven mindset, the firm emphasizes strict risk controls, clarity of strategy, and scalable trading frameworks designed for consistent performance and capital preservation across diverse market environments.

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