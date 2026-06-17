LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverForward , a leading institutional trading firm specializing in liquid global markets, today announced the comprehensive rollout of its new process-driven risk-management infrastructure, spearheaded by Portfolio Manager and Trader Brian Ferdinand.





Designed to directly address unprecedented shifts in 2026 financial market sentiment and automated algorithmic activity, the company's upgraded framework introduces advanced, repeatable execution systems that shift the focus from reactive market forecasting to strict capital preservation.

The integration arrives at a critical juncture, as modern markets face intense data density and rapid liquidity fluctuations. Rather than relying on traditional commentary or passive investment advice, EverForward has taken actionable operational steps to solidify its trading strategy against macroeconomic uncertainty, ensuring its portfolio management remains completely isolated from short-term emotional noise.

To actively navigate the complexities of the 2026 financial landscape, EverForward and Brian Ferdinand have integrated several key process-driven updates across their core operations. The firm has updated its proprietary trading software to enforce standardized, non-reactive execution protocols, ensuring trades are placed strictly based on pre-defined market parameters.

Furthermore, recognizing that rapid tech-driven data inflows create strategic noise, EverForward deployed a new filtering layer that allows trading desks to prioritize process-driven decisions over shifting investor sentiment. To protect capital, automated risk triggers have been fine-tuned to monitor real-time correlation and liquidity conditions, immediately adjusting position sizes to mitigate drawdowns before volatility spikes.

“Sustainable performance in 2026 cannot rely on trying to out-guess market direction, it requires a rigid, repeatable process,” said Brian Ferdinand, Portfolio Manager and Trader at EverForward. “We have actively re-engineered our operational infrastructure to focus entirely on risk awareness. By introducing these automated, downside-control upgrades, EverForward is ensuring that our daily capital deployment remains highly disciplined and heavily protected against sudden shifts in global market liquidity.”

Looking ahead through the remainder of 2026, EverForward’s dual focus remains on disciplined growth and continuous system optimization. By successfully balancing technological innovation with strict internal human oversight, the firm’s upgraded framework sets a definitive standard for institutional leadership and capital preservation in an increasingly competitive, high-frequency trading environment.

About Brian Ferdinand

Brian Ferdinand is a Portfolio Manager and Trader at EverForward, where he is responsible for portfolio construction, active trading, and firm-wide capital deployment. He leads EverForward’s trading operations with a disciplined focus on execution quality, structured risk management, and consistent performance across varying market environments. His work centers on identifying asymmetric opportunities, managing drawdowns, and enforcing strict risk parameters while adapting dynamically to evolving market conditions.

Brian is also an active member of the Forbes Business Council. Discover more about his work and core trading frameworks by visiting brianferdinandny.com.

About EverForward