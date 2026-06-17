Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Accelerates Enterprise Globalization with AI-Driven Customer Engagement Solutions at Super AI 2026

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its AI-first customer engagement platform, EngageLab, made a strong appearance at Super AI 2026, Asia's largest artificial intelligence summit held in Singapore from June 10th to 11th. The event gathered over 10,000 global top business leaders and technology experts to explore how AI can cross the chasm, moving from "laboratory ideals" to "large-scale commercial implementation."

Built on a foundation of Unified Customer Data, EngageLab seamlessly integrates omnichannel reach, security verification, and marketing services to construct a powerful full-lifecycle business closed loop. Driven comprehensively by native AI, EngageLab is dedicated to reshaping the global customer engagement experience, empowering enterprises to achieve intelligent and efficient business implementation.

Showcasing Immersive AI Customer Service Solutions





EngageLab Booth at the SuperAI Event

This grand event was not only a collision of cutting-edge ideas but also a proving ground for real business scenarios. EngageLab's booth, located in the core area, was packed, attracting a large number of professional attendees from finance, e-commerce, telecommunications, and other sectors.

To help attendees look beyond dry theoretical frameworks, the EngageLab team specially created an "Immersive Intelligent Customer Service and Marketing Experience Zone." Faced with massive and complex global multilingual inquiries, guests experienced firsthand how the EngageLab LiveDesk intelligent customer service achieved lightning-fast responses and precise answers. They also witnessed how AI seamlessly and smoothly transferred the complete conversation context to human agents when dealing with complex business demands.

This real-world performance demonstration of "AI handling high-concurrency routine inquiries, with human agents stepping in to ensure the ultimate experience" greatly stimulated the interest of overseas enterprises, with many clients locking in detailed product demonstrations and business alignment meetings on the spot.

Solving Real-World Business Challenges Across Industries

During two days of intensive meetings, the EngageLab team engaged in deep dialogues with several global top-tier enterprises. Facing the specific resistance different industries encounter in their digital globalization transformations, EngageLab's native AI-empowered solutions provided breakthrough strategies that directly addressed these pain points:





EngageLab Experts Discussing Business with Clients

Case 1: The "Cost Reduction and Efficiency Battle" of a Leading Malaysian Telecom Company

This enterprise boasts a massive customer base of around 3 million but relies heavily on traditional human customer service, leading to stubbornly high operational costs. Leveraging LiveDesk's multilingual AI agent capabilities and the flexible "zero agent seat fee" model, EngageLab helped them use intelligent methods to prioritize and divert over 70% of routine inquiries. This not only significantly alleviated concurrency pressure but also freed up valuable human resources, allowing human agents to focus on high-value customer complaints, truly aligning cost reduction and seat reduction with experience enhancement.

Case 2: The "Reach and Conversion Battle" of a Renowned Thai Bank

Addressing the bank's bottleneck of declining open rates and difficulty engaging customers via its proprietary App Push and Email, EngageLab recommended a transition to "Conversational Sales." By integrating WhatsApp—a high-frequency interaction channel in Thailand—unidirectional pushes were upgraded to bidirectional interactions. Simultaneously, a 24/7 AI SDR (Sales Development Representative) was utilized to guide multi-round conversations and intelligently filter high-intent leads, successfully bridging the business loop from "omnichannel precise reach" to "seamless transfer to human agents."

Case 3: The "Service and Marketing Integration" of a Southeast Asian Restaurant Chain

Facing the client's cutting-edge request: "Can we use a single AI Agent to act as both a customer service rep taking orders and a salesperson doing promotions?", EngageLab demonstrated the powerful extensibility of its underlying native AI. In daily reception, the AI agent acts as a multilingual customer service rep, smoothly handling reservations; during customer acquisition and repurchase nodes, it leverages historical behavioral preferences in the CDP to proactively initiate personalized menu recommendations. This "dual-identity" concept breaking the boundaries between customer service and marketing showed the client the immense potential of AI-empowered full-domain operations.

Empowering Globalization: Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Continues to Escort Enterprise Growth

From "laboratory ideals" to commercial practices reshaping countless industries, the AI wave is unstoppable. At this Super AI 2026 summit, EngageLab utilized solid product capabilities and spot-on industry insights to prove its leading position in the commercial implementation of AI to the global market.

Moving forward, EngageLab will continue to adhere to its core principles of "reliable and trustworthy, practical implementation, intelligent and efficient, globally compliant, and developer-friendly," deeply cultivating the integration of AI technology and engagement scenarios. Whether your business footprint expands to Southeast Asia, Japan, the Middle East, or Europe and the Americas, EngageLab will escort your journey, becoming your most trusted global customer engagement partner!

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.

For more information, please contact: marketing@engagelab.com

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

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