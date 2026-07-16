Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Partners with Mocasa: Building a Robust Security Foundation for Digital Credit with Advanced OTP Solutions

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that Mocasa, a top digital lending and payment platform in the Philippines, has successfully implemented EngageLab’s advanced OTP authentication solution to strengthen security and optimize user experience.

As the Southeast Asian fintech market continues to boom, global expansion and localized development for digital lending platforms have entered a new phase of high-quality development focused on risk control and user experience. To deliver a more secure and seamless financial service experience for Philippine users while effectively optimizing operational costs, Mocasa, a reputable digital lending platform operated by Philippine Cashtrout Lending Corporation, has launched an in-depth partnership with EngageLab, the AI-native customer engagement platform under Aurora Mobile. Mocasa has fully deployed EngageLab’s enterprise-grade OTP solution across its business ecosystem.

Business Evolution: Balancing Premium Fintech Experience and Cost Efficiency

For Mocasa, a leading fintech enterprise centered on financial inclusion, OTP (One-Time Password) is far more than a simple SMS verification tool. It serves as the primary gateway for users to access digital financial services and a core line of defense for all transaction security. As the platform’s user base expands exponentially, Mocasa’s operations team encountered three key business challenges:

Conversion Drop-offs Caused by Network Instability : The complex telecom network environment across parts of Southeast Asia often triggers delays in traditional SMS verification codes, directly lowering new user registration conversion rates.

: The complex telecom network environment across parts of Southeast Asia often triggers delays in traditional SMS verification codes, directly lowering new user registration conversion rates. Stringent Multi-Scenario Security Verification Requirements : High-frequency scenarios including account logins, credit approvals, and fund payments require millisecond-level secure verification responses to ensure optimal user experience and full fund security.

: High-frequency scenarios including account logins, credit approvals, and fund payments require millisecond-level secure verification responses to ensure optimal user experience and full fund security. Cost Optimization for Refined Operations: Traditional SMS channels adopt a send-volume-based billing model instead of a success-rate-based mechanism, inevitably resulting in resource waste. Amid explosive business growth, this inflexible pricing model could no longer support Mocasa’s goals of refined user acquisition and long-term operational cost optimization.



Solution Implementation: Perfect Synergy Between Intelligent Routing and Transparent Billing

To build a more scalable and cost-efficient identity verification infrastructure, Mocasa partnered with EngageLab by Aurora Mobile to deploy a tailored enterprise-grade OTP solution, achieving comprehensive upgrades to its full verification funnel:

Omnichannel Synergy with “Backbone + Backup” Mechanism : Tailored for the Philippine market, EngageLab integrates mainstream channels including SMS, WhatsApp, and voice verification. The system intelligently optimizes delivery routes based on real-time user network status. It prioritizes OTP delivery via WhatsApp and seamlessly switches to premium local SMS channels within milliseconds for unread messages, eliminating regional delivery blind spots completely.

: Tailored for the Philippine market, EngageLab integrates mainstream channels including SMS, WhatsApp, and voice verification. The system intelligently optimizes delivery routes based on real-time user network status. It prioritizes OTP delivery via WhatsApp and seamlessly switches to premium local SMS channels within milliseconds for unread messages, eliminating regional delivery blind spots completely. Performance-Based Billing to Eliminate Cost Burdens: Platform service fees are solely calculated based on the final number of successful verifications, enabling Mocasa to pay strictly for valid results. Additionally, EngageLab offers periodic promotional perks such as platform fee waivers, maximizing Mocasa’s overall cost-effectiveness.

Experience Upgrade: Comprehensive Empowerment from Reducing User Atrophy to Releasing Operational Profits

The upgraded foundational verification infrastructure has brought immediate and tangible business benefits to Mocasa’s full-lifecycle operations:

Optimized Onboarding Experience to Drive Sustained Registration Growth : Powered by EngageLab’s globally distributed nodes and proximity routing technology, verification delays caused by cross-border network congestion have been significantly reduced. The instant and stable OTP delivery ensures high fill-back rates, effectively resolving new user drop-off risks during onboarding and streamlining the entire registration process.

: Powered by EngageLab’s globally distributed nodes and proximity routing technology, verification delays caused by cross-border network congestion have been significantly reduced. The instant and stable OTP delivery ensures high fill-back rates, effectively resolving new user drop-off risks during onboarding and streamlining the entire registration process. Consolidated Security Barriers and Optimized Payment Experience : Ultra-low-latency secure verification eliminates waiting friction during payment procedures. Users enjoy higher convenience and security when accessing digital credit and mobile payment services. The optimized interactive experience effectively boosts the daily usage frequency of financial tools and overall platform activity.

: Ultra-low-latency secure verification eliminates waiting friction during payment procedures. Users enjoy higher convenience and security when accessing digital credit and mobile payment services. The optimized interactive experience effectively boosts the daily usage frequency of financial tools and overall platform activity. Precise Budget Allocation to Maximize ROI: The success-rate-based billing model enables Mocasa to invest every operational budget unit in effective user reach. While maintaining premium service delivery standards, the platform avoids unnecessary cost waste, supporting steady and confident large-scale business expansion.



Conclusion

In the global wave of digital finance innovation, superior user experience and rigorous fund security act as twin engines for sustainable brand development. The in-depth collaboration between Mocasa and EngageLab proves that high-performance, cost-efficient OTP verification infrastructure has become a core competitive advantage for leading global fintech enterprises, empowering continuous service upgrade and market growth.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.

For more information, please contact: marketing@engagelab.com

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com