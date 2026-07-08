Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Showcases AI-First Omnichannel Customer Engagement Solutions at The MarTech Summit Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its AI-first customer engagement platform, EngageLab, successfully participated in The MarTech Summit Hong Kong on July 7, 2026.

In today's dynamic landscape, high-performance MarTech solutions are crucial for success across the Greater Bay Area and the broader APAC region. The summit featured a specially curated agenda addressing evolving marketing challenges. With 85% attendance from senior leadership - including C-suite executives, department heads, and directors - the event provided an unparalleled platform to explore cross-border digital strategy, customer experience, and performance marketing.

During the summit, a marketing director from a leading hotel brand shared a significant operational challenge: experiencing low push notification deliverability and the inability to reach customers using the HarmonyOS operating system. At the event, the EngageLab team provided a live demonstration of how its platform addresses this exact pain point. EngageLab's AppPush not only supports FCM and APNS but also supports channels provided by Huawei, OPPO, VIVO, Honor, and Meizu, ensuring reliable message delivery even when an app is force-closed. Furthermore, the team explained that EngageLab's built-in channels automatically serve as a backup, capable of achieving delivery rates of up to 99%.



EngageLab Engages with Marketing Leaders at The MarTech Summit Hong Kong

Beyond solving push deliverability, EngageLab's experts illustrated how the hotel brand could achieve comprehensive customer reach through its omnichannel Marketing Automation platform. During the consultation, they mapped out how brands can seamlessly orchestrate AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, and WhatsApp Business API within a single visual user journey. The team demonstrated how this would empower the hotel to trigger highly personalized, scenario-based interactions - such as sending booking confirmations via WhatsApp, location-based welcome messages via AppPush, and post-stay feedback requests via Email - all managed and tracked from one unified platform. Furthermore, they introduced LiveDesk, EngageLab's AI-powered customer service platform. LiveDesk enables seamless collaboration between AI agents and human teams, allowing the AI to handle 90% of routine inquiries instantly while supporting multilingual, 24/7 service. By leveraging AI for intelligent ticket routing, intent recognition, and automated issue resolution, the hotel can significantly enhance service efficiency, reduce operational costs, and ensure consistent customer satisfaction across all digital touchpoints.

In addition to omnichannel messaging, EngageLab highlighted its newly launched EngageLab Silent Auth solution at the booth. Designed to ensure security without losing users, Silent Auth enables a seamless, second-level login process. By relying on background verification via carrier networks, it requires zero user input and results in zero drop-off, effectively turning security checks into a frictionless experience that enriches the user profile.

Through robust capabilities like unified lifecycle customer data and reliable delivery, EngageLab continues to empower brands to solve complex regional challenges and drive digital transformation.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.

For more information, please contact: marketing@engagelab.com

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com