Aurora Mobile's GPTBots.ai Expands Enterprise Multimodal AI Capabilities with Modellix-Powered Image and Video Generation Tools

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its enterprise AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai (“GPTBots”), has introduced a new suite of Modellix-powered image and video generation tools to the GPTBots.ai tool ecosystem.

The newly available tools include Modellix Seedance 2.0 for video generation and Modellix Image Generation powered by GPT Image 2 and Nano Banana 2, further enhancing GPTBots.ai's multimodal AI capabilities for enterprise users.





(Image source: GPTBots.ai console)

Expanding Multimodal Creation for Enterprise AI Agents

Modellix Seedance 2.0 supports text-to-video, image-to-video, and video-to-video generation, enabling users to create video content from prompts, images, and existing video assets. Modellix Image Generation supports GPT Image 2 and Nano Banana 2 models, covering both image generation and image editing capabilities. Together, these tools allow enterprises to create richer visual content through GPTBots.ai and connect image and video generation with AI-driven workflows.





(Image source: GPTBots.ai console)

As enterprises move beyond AI proof-of-concept projects and seek production-ready AI systems that can be embedded into real business workflows, AI agents are increasingly expected to do more than answer questions. They need to understand business context, call tools, generate content, execute workflows, and support measurable business outcomes. The launch of Modellix-powered image and video generation tools marks another step in GPTBots.ai’s mission to help enterprises move from AI Chat to AI Action.

Connecting Image and Video Generation with AI Workflows

Powered by Modellix, the new tools enable GPTBots.ai users to create visual content more efficiently across text, image, and video formats. Enterprises can use these capabilities to generate marketing materials, product visuals, campaign creatives, product explainers, customer engagement assets, internal training content, and other business-oriented visual outputs.



Key enterprise scenarios supported by these new tools include:

Marketing Content Generation: Transform campaign ideas, product descriptions, reference images, or existing creative assets into AI-generated images and videos for social media, advertisements, landing pages, email campaigns, and customer communications.

Transform campaign ideas, product descriptions, reference images, or existing creative assets into AI-generated images and videos for social media, advertisements, landing pages, email campaigns, and customer communications. Customer Engagement: Help teams create product introduction visuals, solution explainer assets, and scenario-based videos tailored to customer needs, making it easier for customers to understand product features, use cases, and business value.



Help teams create product introduction visuals, solution explainer assets, and scenario-based videos tailored to customer needs, making it easier for customers to understand product features, use cases, and business value. Enterprise Knowledge and Training: Turn internal knowledge, operating procedures, product documentation, and training materials into more intuitive visual content, helping employees understand, learn, and reuse business knowledge more efficiently.



Turn internal knowledge, operating procedures, product documentation, and training materials into more intuitive visual content, helping employees understand, learn, and reuse business knowledge more efficiently. Creative Workflow Automation: By combining GPTBots.ai's Agent, FlowAgent, Workflow, knowledge base, tool integration, and API capabilities, enterprises can embed image and video generation into repeatable business processes, from content ideation and asset creation to review and delivery.

Connecting Multimodal Generation with Enterprise Workflows

The Modellix-powered tools are part of GPTBots.ai's broader enterprise AI agent platform. Through the GPTBots.ai's tool ecosystem, enterprises can connect multimodal content generation with existing business systems and workflows. This enables AI agents to not only retrieve and analyze information, but also create visual outputs, execute business logic, and automate content-driven tasks.

GPTBots.ai provides enterprises with an end-to-end AI agent platform that supports AI assistant creation, knowledge search, workflow orchestration, tool integration, multimodal input and output, multiple model options, and enterprise-grade governance. By expanding its tool ecosystem, GPTBots.ai helps businesses build AI applications that are easier to deploy, manage, and integrate into day-to-day operations.

Advancing Enterprise AI for the Multimodal Era

The addition of Modellix-powered image and video generation tools further strengthens GPTBots.ai’s position as an enterprise-grade AI agent platform for the multimodal era. Looking ahead, GPTBots.ai will continue to enhance its AI agent capabilities, expand its tool ecosystem, and help enterprises apply AI more effectively across business operations.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent platform under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), offering no-code/low-code AI agent development, deployment, and management for enterprise clients. Through multi-model LLM integration and intelligent workflow automation, GPTBots.ai empowers organizations to enhance customer service, optimize knowledge management, and automate business processes, driving digital innovation and transformation worldwide.



For more information, please contact: marketing@gptbots.ai

About Modellix.ai

Modellix is Aurora Mobiles premier unified platform for AI media generation. It enables developers and enterprises to generate, track, and scale content using world-class models through a single, secure, and transparent API.



For more information, please contact: marketing@modellix.ai

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.



For more information, please visit: https://ir.aurora-mobile.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c4622a5-c336-4f9a-b2e4-e8cf0aa58136

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2e51896-998f-4882-86d1-eab5d73ca782

