Intrado Launches Portfolio of AI-Enabled Solutions for Next Generation Emergency Communications Modernization

LONGMONT, Colo., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in emergency communications technology, today announced a portfolio of AI-enabled and cloud-native emergency communications solutions designed to help Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) advance emergency communications operations. The portfolio includes innovations across unified cloud-native call handling, resiliency and continuity, and AI-powered automation capabilities such as intelligent call triage, automated transcription and translation, and non-emergency call resolution to support more efficient and reliable emergency response operations.

The offerings, VIPER NextGen, VIPER Answer, and VIPER NextGen Cloud Backup, reflect Intrado’s broader strategy to deliver a unified emergency communications platform that simplifies workflows, strengthens resiliency, and embeds intelligent automation into emergency response operations. Designed with PSAPs in mind, the solutions help agencies adopt next-generation technologies and further support telecommunicators in high-pressure environments while minimizing disruption.

As emergency communications agencies face increasing call volumes, staffing shortages, cybersecurity concerns, and pressure to transition to NG9-1-1 technologies, many organizations are looking for strategies that reduce complexity and operational risk while maintaining uninterrupted service availability.

“Emergency communicators are under increasing stress to evolve while maintaining the reliability and continuity their communities depend on,” said Joe Custer, CEO at Intrado. “Our approach is centered on helping PSAPs evolve wisely by modernizing with purpose, minimizing operational risk, and ensuring technology enhances rather than disrupts critical emergency response processes. With this product portfolio, we’re combining cloud-native infrastructure, resiliency, and practical AI innovation to help improve efficiency, support telecommunicators, and strengthen response capabilities without compromising trust or uptime.”

VIPER NextGen: Unified Cloud-Native Emergency Call Handling

VIPER NextGen is a cloud-native emergency call handling platform that unifies voice, text, mapping, and analytics within a single integrated environment. Designed to support NG9-1-1 modernization initiatives, VIPER NextGen streamlines workflows through an intuitive interface while helping telecommunicators make faster, more informed decisions during emergency response operations.

The platform incorporates AI-assisted capabilities such as transcription and translation to reduce call-taker workload and improve operations.

VIPER Answer: AI-Powered Non-Emergency Call Automation

Intrado also introduces VIPER Answer, an AI-powered virtual agent built to automate non-emergency call intake and resolution, helping PSAPs reduce wait times, better manage call volumes, and enable telecommunicators to focus on critical incidents rather than administrative tasks. Supporting voice, SMS, and web-based interactions, VIPER Answer intelligently triages requests, captures relevant information in real- time, and escalates interactions to human call takers if needed, enabling telecommunicators to focus on life-safety incidents, rather than administrative tasks.

The solution’s conversational, multilingual experience facilitates communication and response interactions with diverse communities. Built with Public-Safety-grade security and reliability, it offers peace of mind to PSAPs across North America.

VIPER NextGen Cloud Backup: Resiliency and Continuity for Emergency Communications

VIPER NextGen Cloud Backup is Intrado’s cloud-based backup and continuity solution built to help PSAPs maintain uninterrupted 9-1-1 operations during outages or network disruptions. It provides automated failover capabilities and is designed to integrate with NG9-1-1 ESInet environments to support continuity of operations and broader local survivability initiatives.

As agencies face increasing concerns around outages, cybersecurity threats, and resilience, VIPER NextGen Cloud Backup is intended to provide an always-on backup environment that helps maintain emergency communications services when primary systems are disrupted.

Intrado’s portfolio of AI products reflects the company’s vision for the future of emergency communications, where intelligent technologies augment rather than replace telecommunicators. By embedding real-time intelligence directly into work environments, Intrado aims to help agencies improve speed, accuracy, and operational effectiveness while human expertise remains central to critical decision-making.

For more information about Intrado’s emergency communications solutions, visit: https://www.intrado.com/ .

About Intrado