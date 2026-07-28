Intrado’s Emergency Routing Service Now Integrated with Webex Calling Multi-Tenant to Advance E911 Compliance

LONGMONT, Colo., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in emergency communications technology, today announced that its Emergency Routing Service (ERS) is now integrated with Webex Calling Multi-Tenant, providing enterprises with an advanced E911 compliant solution built for today’s cloud calling environments. Available through the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program, the integration helps Webex Calling Multi-Tenant customers meet federal emergency calling regulations while enhancing employee safety. It also expands Intrado’s UCaaS support as enterprises continue migrating from legacy on-premises PBX systems to cloud-based calling.

As enterprises continue migrating to cloud calling platforms, emergency call handling has become increasingly complex, particularly for multi-site, hybrid, and remote workforces since employees are placing emergency calls from various locations and devices. Additionally, federal legislation including Kari’s Law and RAY BAUM’s Act has established clear requirements for organizations operating multi-line telephone systems and cloud calling environments. For enterprises deploying solutions such as Webex Calling Multi-Tenant, meeting these mandates requires a dedicated emergency routing and location management solution designed for modern work environments to help route 911 calls to the appropriate public safety answering point so first responders can reach employees as quickly as possible.

The integration between Intrado E911 ERS and Webex Calling Multi-Tenant enables seamless interoperability between the Webex Calling environment and Intrado’s emergency routing infrastructure, giving organizations a scalable, enterprise-ready approach to E911 compliance – and employee safety. By supporting accurate emergency call routing and dynamic location delivery across distributed work environments, the integration helps organizations improve emergency response readiness and employee access to emergency services regardless of where employees are working.

“Organizations today need emergency communications solutions that are built for the realities of modern work, where employees may be working across offices, campuses, homes, or on the move,” said Dave Bukovinsky, VP Product Management at Intrado. “By integrating Intrado ERS with Webex Calling Multi-Tenant, we’re helping enterprises strengthen employee safety, simplify compliance with evolving E911 regulations, and improve the speed and accuracy of emergency response when every second counts.”

Designed to provide customers with streamlined deployment and clear separation of responsibilities, Cisco manages the cloud calling platform, while Intrado manages emergency call routing, location services, regulatory compliance capabilities, and ongoing emergency services support. Customers can procure Intrado ERS through the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program while maintaining a direct commercial and support relationship with Intrado.

Key capabilities include:

Accurate emergency call routing to the appropriate Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP).

Dispatchable location delivery to first responders to support RAY BAUM’s Act compliance.

Support for multi-location, hybrid, remote, and nomadic work environments.

Compliance support for U.S. E911 regulations, including Kari’s Law and RAY BAUM’s Act.

Enterprise-grade E911 capabilities designed for complex multi-site deployments.

Seamless integration with Webex Calling Multi-Tenant alongside independent service management and support through Intrado.





For more information, visit Intrado.com .

About Intrado

Intrado helps save lives and protect communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com .

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

Intrado Media Contact:

IntradoPR@ICRInc.com