Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Rise for Fourth Consecutive Month in May

NORWALK, Conn., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for May 2026. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new municipal identifiers, while requests for new corporate identifiers declined.

North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 7,989 in May, which represents a 10.9% decrease on a monthly basis. On an annualized basis, North American corporate requests were up 9.6% over May 2025 totals. Requests for new U.S. corporate debt identifiers fell 0.4% and requests for new U.S. corporate equity identifiers fell 0.8% for the month of May.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 10.3% versus April totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were down 4.1% through the end of May. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 160 new CUSIP requests in May, followed by New York (119) and California (98).

“We’re seeing some mixed results in the CUSIP issuance dataset this month, as municipal issuers continue to request new identifiers at a rapid clip and corporate issuers pull back a bit,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “Overall, volumes remain within historical norms for this time of year, which suggest a relatively steady new issuance environment for the near-term.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs rose 10.4% in May and international debt CUSIP requests were up 34.6%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests were up 4.7% and international debt CUSIP requests were up 16.7%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for May, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through May 2026:

Asset Class 2026 YTD 2025 YTD YOY Change

U.S. Corporate Equity

6,072

4,769

27.3%





Private Placement

Securities



2,416



2,028



19.1%



Syndicated Loans

1,329

1,124

18.2%



International Debt

3,231

2,768

16.7%

Short-Term Municipal

Notes 363 340 6.8%



International Equity



756

722

4.7%



Long-Term Municipal

Notes



221



214



3.3%





CDs < 1-year Maturity



3,731



3,941



-5.3%



U.S. Corporate Debt 13,186 13,627 -3.2%

CDs > 1-year Maturity 3,011 3,251 -7.4%



Municipal Bonds

4,238

4,582

-7.5%





Canada Corporate

Debt & Equity 2,308 2,829 -18.4%



About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $25.1 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ over 2 million people, safeguard $19.7 trillion in deposits and extend $13.2 trillion in loans.

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