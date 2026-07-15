Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Rise in June

NORWALK, Conn., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for June 2026. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers.

North American corporate CUSIP requests totaled 8,415 in June, which represents a 5.3% increase on a monthly basis. On an annualized basis, North American corporate requests were up 8.4% over June 2025 totals. Requests for new U.S. corporate debt identifiers rose 1.2% and requests for new U.S. corporate equity identifiers rose 3.1% for the month of June.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 20.0% versus May totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were down 2.4% through the end of June. New York led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 259 new CUSIP requests in June, followed by Texas (169) and California (132).

“Overall, new CUSIP request volumes have remained robust throughout the first half of the year,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “After a slower start to the year, municipal issuers have now logged their fifth consecutive month of steady increases in CUSIP volume, and corporate issuers have continued to maintain a solid pace.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs rose 30.4% in June and international debt CUSIP requests were up 13.1%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests were up 5.5% and international debt CUSIP requests were up 18.7%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for June, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through June 2026:

Asset Class



2026 YTD



2025 YTD



YOY Change



U.S. Corporate Equity 7,325 5,720 28.1%

International Debt 3,971 3,346 18.7%

Private Placement Securities 2,896 2,443 18.5%

Long-Term Municipal Notes 405 381 6.3%

International Equity 936 887 5.5%

Short-Term Municipal Notes

480 461 4.1%

Syndicated Loans

1,573 1,519 3.6%

U.S. Corporate Debt 16,091 16,748 -3.9%

CDs > 1-year Maturity

3,636 3,798 -4.3%

CDs < 1-year Maturity 4,501 4,718 -4.6%

Municipal Bonds

5,407 5,733 -5.7%

Canada Corporate Debt & Equity

2,709 3,410 -20.6%





About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $25.1 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ over 2 million people, safeguard $19.7 trillion in deposits and extend $13.2 trillion in loans.

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