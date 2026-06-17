REV Commences 3D Seismic Survey at West Butte Helium Project

3D Seismic Survey is being carried out by Tetra Tech and will be followed by first-ever drilling targeting a new Montana discovery

REV Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/biOHmBtI8ns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX; OTC: REVFF; FSE: 7FF) is pleased to announce it has commenced a 26.75 km 3D Seismic Survey over its West Butte Helium Project, to be followed soon thereafter by a comprehensive first-ever drill program.

The 3D Seismic Survey at West Butte is being carried out by Tetra Tech, the same firm that completed a similar survey recently at MAX Power’s (CSE: MAXX) Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery.

REV’s Montana portfolio, led by cornerstone asset West Butte, captures a significant portion of a geologically continuous Helium system characterized by:

Basement-sourced Helium charge across a regional structural corridor

Fault-controlled migration pathways tied to deep-seated lineaments

Laterally extensive Cambrian and Devonian reservoir intervals

Multiple structural closures capable of hosting stacked accumulations

West Butte is interpreted to lie along the same prospective structural corridor that hosts recent nearby Helium discoveries. REV’s geological team, the same team responsible for the Lawson Discovery in Saskatchewan, believes Montana has been under-explored for both its Helium and Natural Hydrogen potential.

The seismic program now in progress at West Butte is expected to:

Image basement structures and fault systems critical to Helium charge

Confirm closure in the deep section in which detailed shallow mapping has divulged several potential drilling opportunities

Define structural closures capable of trapping Helium accumulations

Confirm reservoir presence and continuity across the project

Identify areas prospective for accumulations of Natural Hydrogen

Rapidly advance West Butte toward drill-ready status across multiple targets for this summer

Mr. Jordan Potts, REV CEO, commented: “What makes this opportunity at West Butte truly compelling is the combination of proven discovery success nearby and the scale of the geological system we now control, not just at West Butte but elsewhere in Montana and just across the border in southern Alberta on the same trend. This is not a single prospect story - this is a district-scale opportunity with multiple high-impact drilling and discovery opportunities.”

In addition to its Montana portfolio, and the Aden Dome along the Alberta-Montana border, REV continues to evaluate potential new acquisitions of advanced exploration plays in the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors in America’s Northern Great Plains and the southernmost areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan near the U.S. border.

Figure 1: West Butte Project Map





About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and Southern Alberta along the Montana border. The company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 14,000 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome Project. REV is also a significant shareholder of MAX Power Mining (ownership of six million shares) which is advancing its Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery toward commercial validation.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Suite 410 – 325 Howe Street,

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1Z7

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the advancement of the Company’s mineral properties, and the Company’s future business plans and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “potential”, “target”, “strategy”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “may”, “will”, “should” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding market conditions, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals, the continued cooperation of joint venture partners and stakeholders, and the Company’s ability to execute its stated exploration and development plans.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory approval risks; fluctuations in commodity prices and financial markets; risks inherent in mineral exploration and early-stage development, including operational risks, cost overruns, equipment failures, permitting delays, and accidents; environmental, permitting, title, and community-related risks; changes in laws or regulations; reliance on key personnel; and general economic, political, and market conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44a0f31b-200d-4bd4-91dd-11a2a91abb8b