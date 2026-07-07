REV Announces Director Resignation

KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX; OTC: REVFF; FSE: 7FF) announces that Mr. Paul Larkin has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, for personal reasons.

The Board of Directors and management of REV thank Mr. Larkin for his dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure, and extend their best wishes to him in his future endeavours.

Mr. Jordan Potts, REV CEO, commented: “On behalf of the Board and the entire REV team, I want to sincerely thank Paul for his guidance, insight, and commitment during his time as a director. Paul has been here since the beginning and his contributions on a board level have been impactful and greatly appreciated.”

Mr. Larkin will continue to support REV in a strategic advisory capacity going forward, and the Company looks forward to benefiting from his experience in that role.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and Southern Alberta along the Montana border. The company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 14,000 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome Project. REV is also a significant shareholder of MAX Power Mining (ownership of six million shares) which is advancing its Lawson Natural Hydrogen discovery toward commercial validation.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Suite 410 – 325 Howe Street,

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1Z7

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the advancement of the Company’s mineral properties, and the Company’s future business plans and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “potential”, “target”, “strategy”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “may”, “will”, “should” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding market conditions, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals, the continued cooperation of joint venture partners and stakeholders, and the Company’s ability to execute its stated exploration and development plans.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory approval risks; fluctuations in commodity prices and financial markets; risks inherent in mineral exploration and early-stage development, including operational risks, cost overruns, equipment failures, permitting delays, and accidents; environmental, permitting, title, and community-related risks; changes in laws or regulations; reliance on key personnel; and general economic, political, and market conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.