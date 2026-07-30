REV Appoints Chief Operating Officer

KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX; OTC: REVFF; FSE: 7FF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sam Hartmann as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective August 1, 2026.

Mr. Hartmann, who has served as a director of REV since September 2025, brings over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration, project management, and uranium discovery in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Hartmann will lead operational execution across REV’s Helium and Natural Hydrogen portfolio in America’s Northern Great Plains and southernmost Alberta.

Mr. Jordan Potts, CEO of REV, commented: “Sam has been an outstanding contributor to our Board since joining REV, and his technical depth and operational discipline make him exactly the right person to lead execution as we scale our Helium and Natural Hydrogen programs. Bringing Sam on as COO allows REV to move faster and more efficiently across every project in our portfolio, and I’m thrilled to have him step into this expanded role.”

Mr. Hartmann commented: “Since joining REV as a director nearly a year ago, I’ve seen firsthand how REV has positioned itself as an emerging new exploration and discovery leader in the Helium space while astutely maintaining its 6-million share position in MAX Power (CSE: MAXX), coverting its Quebec gold assets into 12.4 million shares of Major Gold, and adding Eric Sprott as its largest shareholder. As we prepare for drilling in Montana and Alberta, we are now about to enter a period of additional explosive growth which explains the need for a COO. I’m very excited to take on this position and look forward to working closely with Jordan and the great team we’ve assembled at REV.”

About Sam Hartmann

Mr. Hartmann brings over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration, project management, and uranium discovery in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, with a track record spanning exploration and discovery drilling, resource definition, geotechnical work, and the leadership of technical teams from early-stage through advanced exploration.

Mr. Hartmann was part of the Fission Uranium technical team that discovered the Triple R uranium deposit and advanced it to Feasibility, a project subsequently acquired by Paladin Energy for an implied equity offer value of $1.14 billion CAD. He also played a key role in the discovery of F3 Uranium’s Patterson Lake North (PLN) JR Zone in 2022, and most recently led the team behind the Tetra Zone discovery at the Broach Lake Property in April 2025.

Mr. Hartmann holds a B.Sc. from the University of British Columbia and is a registered professional geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. He is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 standards.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and Southern Alberta along the Montana border. The company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 14,000 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome Project. REV is also a significant shareholder of MAX Power Mining (ownership of six million shares) which is advancing its Lawson Natural Hydrogen discovery toward commercial validation.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Suite 410 – 325 Howe Street,

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1Z7

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the advancement of the Company’s mineral properties, and the Company’s future business plans and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “potential”, “target”, “strategy”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “may”, “will”, “should” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding market conditions, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals, the continued cooperation of joint venture partners and stakeholders, and the Company’s ability to execute its stated exploration and development plans.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory approval risks; fluctuations in commodity prices and financial markets; risks inherent in mineral exploration and early-stage development, including operational risks, cost overruns, equipment failures, permitting delays, and accidents; environmental, permitting, title, and community-related risks; changes in laws or regulations; reliance on key personnel; and general economic, political, and market conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.