SecurityHQ Appoints Martin Trower as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecurityHQ, a global cybersecurity company pioneering Security Performance Engineering for stronger operational performance and resilience, today announced the appointment of Martin Trower as Chief Financial Officer.

Trower joins SecurityHQ as the company continues to expand globally and help organizations improve the performance of their security operations through greater visibility, accountability, and measurable outcomes.

As CFO, Trower will lead SecurityHQ’s global finance organization and work closely with the executive team to support sustainable growth. He will focus on strengthening financial planning, reporting, systems, and controls across the business, helping SecurityHQ make faster, clearer decisions as it scales.

Trower brings more than 20 years of finance and business leadership experience across high-growth, private equity-backed technology and professional services organizations. He has led finance transformation initiatives, strengthened governance and reporting, supported mergers and acquisitions, guided businesses through investment and exit processes, and built finance functions designed for long-term growth.

“Martin brings the finance leadership SecurityHQ needs as we continue to scale,” said Feras Tappuni, CEO of SecurityHQ. “He has helped technology and professional services businesses grow with discipline, clarity, and stronger operational foundations. His experience will be valuable as we expand our global cybersecurity business.”

Prior to joining SecurityHQ, Trower served as Chief Financial Officer at Europe’s largest Google Cloud-only managed services partner, where he restructured the finance function and supported the business through a complex post-merger period. He also served as Board Consultant to a £75 million revenue SaaS and managed services business backed by private equity.

“SecurityHQ has built a strong global business with a clear opportunity ahead,” said Trower. “I look forward to helping build the teams, systems, and controls needed to scale with focus and discipline.”

About SecurityHQ

SecurityHQ is a global cybersecurity company that helps organizations engineer, measure, and continuously improve the performance of their security operations. Founded in 2003, the company delivers flexible and technology-agnostic solutions through its Security Performance Engineering approach. Built around each customer’s environment, the approach brings together managed detection and response, threat and adversary intelligence, exposure management, and advisory services. With 400+ analysts and engineers across six global SecOps Centers, SecurityHQ provides 24/7 human-led detection, response, and continuous improvement. Its work is focused on reducing noise, improving decision-making, and strengthening security performance over time.

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