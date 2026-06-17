Cint Brings In-Flight Outcomes Measurement to Lucid Measurement

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint , the global technology company behind continuous research and media measurement, today introduced in-flight outcomes measurement within Lucid Measurement , giving advertisers a new way to connect brand lift to real business results while campaigns are still live.

Following a closed beta period with select customers, Cint’s outcomes measurement capability is now available for open beta testing in the United States. The capability expands Lucid Measurement by bringing brand lift and sales lift into one in-flight reporting experience. Among other premium advertising partners, beta participants include Big Happy, Cognitiv, Roblox, Teads, TripleLift, LG Ads, and WunderKIND Ads.



Cint’s outcomes measurement capability comes to market as advertisers face growing pressure to prove the value of brand media across a fragmented measurement landscape. Platforms, media owners, and measurement providers often report campaign performance in different ways – with brand lift and sales lift measured through separate vendors, sample sources, methodologies, and reporting frameworks – leaving marketers to stitch together disparate data sources and translate them into a single story for clients, CFOs, and other executive stakeholders.

Cint’s new outcomes measurement capability is designed to consolidate that workflow into one in-flight reporting experience, closing the loop for upper-funnel campaigns by linking them to lower-funnel outcomes. Customers can see how brand and sales KPIs are influenced by campaign exposure and identify which media tactics are driving attitudes, actions, or both.

“Outcomes has become one of the most important conversations in advertising, but the term can mean many different things depending on the marketer, platform, or campaign,” said Laura Manning, SVP of Measurement at Cint. “The bigger challenge is that brand lift and sales lift have historically been measured in separate workflows, often after a campaign is already over. By bringing those signals together in Lucid Measurement while media is still in flight, we are helping advertisers understand not only whether a campaign changed perception, but whether it influenced action.”

The capability uses exposed/control methodology and behavioral transaction data from Cint’s data partner, Affinity Solutions, to help advertisers connect ad exposure with sales lift and view those behavioral insights alongside brand lift metrics. Together, these signals give advertisers a more complete view of how campaigns influence both consumer attitudes and downstream behavior.

“The future of measurement is not about giving advertisers more disconnected reports; it is about helping them understand which parts of a campaign are influencing perception, action, or both,” said Kevin Evers, Managing Director, Measurement at Cint. “By bringing outcomes into Lucid Measurement, we are giving marketers a more practical way to evaluate campaign performance while media is still in market, rather than waiting until after the campaign ends to reconcile separate results.”

TripleLift is one of the first partners with in-flight access to Cint’s outcomes data. TripleLift leveraged the solution to craft actionable insights across various creatives, targeting tactics and DSPs for a current campaign. Cint’s granular brand and sales lift reporting pinpointed top-performing placements, enabling live optimizations to maximize campaign impact. By tracking the consumer journey from perception to purchase, TripleLift not only validated campaign success but also provided clients with a data-driven roadmap for maximum ad effectiveness.



“As the premier platform for the orchestration era of advertising, TripleLift prides itself on innovative uses of data that allow us to deliver low-friction, high-value experiences for our partners,” said Andrea Strum, Research Director at TripleLift. “Our partnership with Cint provides us with the kind of multi-dimensional data that powers those intelligent decisions, and allows us to deliver the outcomes that our customers expect.”



Additional beta partners also highlighted the value of connecting brand and sales lift in one measurement view:

Roblox: “Advertisers need measurement that reflects the full impact of their campaigns, not just a single outcome. Brand lift and sales lift have historically been evaluated separately, but combining those insights creates a more comprehensive view of performance - helping advertisers understand how exposure influences both consumer sentiment and purchasing behavior. By connecting these signals, marketers can gain greater confidence in the effectiveness of their media investments and optimize for future campaigns,” said Allison McDuffee, Global Head of Brand Insights and Measurement at Roblox.”





“Advertisers need measurement that reflects the full impact of their campaigns, not just a single outcome. Brand lift and sales lift have historically been evaluated separately, but combining those insights creates a more comprehensive view of performance - helping advertisers understand how exposure influences both consumer sentiment and purchasing behavior. By connecting these signals, marketers can gain greater confidence in the effectiveness of their media investments and optimize for future campaigns,” said Allison McDuffee, Global Head of Brand Insights and Measurement at Roblox.” Big Happy: “Lucid Measurement’s new Sales Lift offering gives us a stronger way to connect reported lift in intent with actual purchase behavior,” said Russell Muller, Measurement and Insights Lead at Big Happy. “That connection helps bridge the ‘say-do gap’ by adding important context around not only what consumers say, but the actions they take after campaign exposure.”





“Lucid Measurement’s new Sales Lift offering gives us a stronger way to connect reported lift in intent with actual purchase behavior,” said Russell Muller, Measurement and Insights Lead at Big Happy. “That connection helps bridge the ‘say-do gap’ by adding important context around not only what consumers say, but the actions they take after campaign exposure.” WunderKIND Ads: “Marketers need a clearer line between brand advertising and business outcomes,” said Adam Gendelman, Head of Sales, Supply, and Operations for WunderKIND Ads at Wunderkind. “Cint‘s outcomes capability helps bridge that gap by connecting brand lift with conversion signals like sales lift, giving advertisers a more complete view of how upper-funnel campaigns drive measurable value.”

LG Ads: "Advertisers are looking for more than campaign metrics,” said Ioanna Protogiannis, Senior Director, Measurement & Reporting Solutions for LG Ads. “They want to understand what’s working and the impact their investments are having on their business. Bringing brand and sales outcomes together through solutions like Lucid Measurement helps marketers make smarter decisions and invest with greater confidence.”



“Measurement should make decision-making easier, not more complicated,” said Patrick Comer, CEO at Cint. “By integrating outcomes into Lucid Measurement, we are building on Cint’s strength in brand lift and giving advertisers a more connected way to understand campaign impact while media is still live. This is an important step in our measurement strategy and a major advancement for marketers looking to bridge the gap between brand investment to real business results.”

About Cint

Cint is the technology foundation for continuous research and measurement. With a global footprint and programmatic access to hundreds of millions of consumers across 130+ countries, Cint connects researchers, advertisers, and brands to reliable data from the world’s largest network of high-quality sources. Researchers can collect human and advanced data at speed. Advertisers and their partners can measure campaign effectiveness at scale. Brands can move from insight to action with clarity. By operating the connective layer between asking questions and measuring advertising outcomes, Cint enables organizations to move faster and make confident business decisions. At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT).

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Kite Hill for Cint

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