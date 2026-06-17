isolved Named by TIME as Top WorkTech Company 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved, a Workforce Capital Management (WCM) company that helps organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced that the company has been named to the inaugural list of America’s Top WorkTech Companies 2026. This prestigious award is co-presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full list of winners can be viewed on TIME’s website.

America’s Top WorkTech Companies highlight impactful and financially strong companies that develop and provide workplace technologies, including software and hardware for HR, workforce management, employee experience, learning and workplace operations. Winners were selected through Statista’s gathered and scrutinized data from roughly 5,000 U.S. companies via desk research, online application forms and collaborations with other data and market intelligence companies. The 250 companies that scored the highest made the winner’s list, with isolved ranking in the Top 50 – or top one percent – of all companies evaluated.

The award reflects the innovation, partnership and business momentum isolved has built in recent months.

Innovation: This week, isolved unveiled both the first autonomous AI agents built to own HR, payroll and benefits outcomes, and launched general availability of the isolved People Cloud Connector for Claude. Together these announcements mark the first deliveries under Workforce Capital Management (WCM), the new category isolved defined as businesses manage human and agentic workers side by side.

This week, isolved unveiled both the first autonomous AI agents built to own HR, payroll and benefits outcomes, and launched general availability of the isolved People Cloud Connector for Claude. Together these announcements mark the first deliveries under Workforce Capital Management (WCM), the new category isolved defined as businesses manage human and agentic workers side by side. Community: isolved also announced new additions to its Strategic Marketplace — a curated ecosystem of leading technology partners, each selected for the specific, meaningful value they bring to isolved clients and their employees.

isolved also announced new additions to its Strategic Marketplace — a curated ecosystem of leading technology partners, each selected for the specific, meaningful value they bring to isolved clients and their employees. Leadership: HR technology veteran Michael Haske joined isolved as Chief Executive Officer last month. Under Haske’s leadership, isolved aims to become an intelligent orchestration layer that goes beyond data management to drive real-time business results through agentic AI and human-in-the-loop collaboration. This week’s Claude connector unveiling is the first step towards executing this vision. Read his thoughts here.



“For the customers we serve — the HR, payroll and benefits professionals who show up every day to take care of their organizations — this one's for you,” said Pragya Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, isolved. “This recognition reflects the trust you've placed in us and the work we've done together. But what it signals most is where we're headed. We're entering a new era of Workforce Capital Management, where human workers and AI agents are managed together on a single platform. The future of work is being shaped right now, and we're proud to be building it alongside our customers and partners.”

About isolved®

isolved® is a Workforce Capital Management company — the next evolution of HCM, where human workers and AI agents are governed together on a single system of record, with the same visibility, accountability and lifecycle management. isolved People Cloud™ is a connected platform of action that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management, with practical AI built to own outcomes: catching payroll errors before they happen, guiding employees through benefits enrollment, and surfacing compliance risks before they become problems. Built on 40 years of benefits-first HCM expertise and trusted by more than 200,000 employers and 9 million U.S. employees, isolved is the platform of action for the businesses that drive the American economy. Visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

Media Contacts:

Christine Allen, Senior Director of Communications, isolved

callen@isolvedhcm.com

Audrey Surette, PAN for isolved

isolved@pancomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85c563aa-bb4c-494c-8b7c-6ffb03ca8b31