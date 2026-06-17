Liveops Unveils LiveNexus AI Review & Roadmap to Help CX Leaders Operationalize AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops , a leader in customer experience outsourcing solutions, today launched LiveNexus AI Review & Roadmap , a fixed-scope engagement designed to give CX leaders a clear AI strategy and board-ready roadmap before they change a single live process. The offering arrives ahead of Contact Center Week (CCW), June 22-25, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Many CX leaders are under board-level pressure to show progress on AI, and organizations today are struggling to move AI initiatives beyond pilots and proofs of concept. Without the internal expertise to evaluate options, redesign workflows and build a defensible business case, many teams are stuck between experimentation and execution. LiveNexus AI Review & Roadmap pairs a CX strategist with a technical architect to map a client’s customer journeys and technology infrastructure, operational workflows and compliance requirements, then translate those findings into a practical roadmap the business can act on.

Unlike traditional AI strategy engagements, LiveNexus AI Review & Roadmap is grounded in real-world customer operations, helping organizations determine the right combination of AI, automation, workflows and human expertise to improve customer outcomes.

The engagement is available in two tiers:

LiveNexus AI Review (three to four weeks)

Prioritized list of AI and workflow transformation opportunities with defined business impact

Compliance and governance review

Phased 90-day roadmap with owners and dependencies defined

Board-ready business case with cost and revenue impact modeled for executive approval

LiveNexus AI Review & Roadmap (up to six weeks)

Everything in LiveNexus AI Review, plus working demos and prototypes of top-priority use cases

“Build” vs “Buy” guidance

Path designed to move directly into MVP or pilot with clearly defined business outcomes and success criteria



“We kept hearing the same thing from clients and prospects: they had AI ambitions but no clear way to evaluate where to start or build a credible business case,” said Liliana Lopez-Sandoval, Head of Technology and Innovation at Liveops. “Most organizations don’t need more AI ideas. They need clarity on where AI will create value, where human expertise still matters and how to operationalize both successfully. LiveNexus AI Review & Roadmap gives them a practical path forward based on their customers, operations and technology environment—not generic use cases.”

LiveNexus AI Review & Roadmap is part of LiveNexus by Liveops, an AI and human orchestration platform that helps enterprises move from AI strategy to scaled deployment. Where LiveNexus powers the full lifecycle of AI deployment and optimization, the Review & Roadmap helps organizations identify the right opportunities, establish governance, and build the operational foundation required for successful adoption.

The assessment maps to each client’s existing KPIs, including average handle time, NPS and CSAT, while also identifying customer outcome measures such as resolution quality, customer effort and trust. It defines AI-specific metrics such as containment rate, escalation rate and first-contact resolution to create a balanced scorecard that measures both operational efficiency and customer impact. Where applicable, the assessment also documents compliance requirements across HIPAA, PCI, SOC, and GDPR, with data retention and governance considerations mapped to each prioritized opportunity.

Liveops will be at CCW Las Vegas in booth 2103 from June 22-25 at Caesars Forum. Liliana Lopez-Sandoval, Head of Technology and Innovation, and Ali Birouti, Director of Digital Evolution, will join Brian Cantor of CMP Research for a fireside chat on Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m. PDT. The session, “The Messy Middle: The Operational Reality of Scaling AI in CX,” will examine where AI is delivering measurable results in CX today and where leaders are placing their bets for 2026-2027.

LiveNexus AI Review & Roadmap is available now for both Liveops clients and prospective organizations looking to accelerate AI adoption with greater confidence and clarity: liveops.com/livenexus/ai-review-and-roadmap .

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we've paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It's not outsourcing, it's outsmarting. For more information, visit liveops.com .

About LiveNexus

LiveNexus is the AI and human orchestration engine from Liveops that helps enterprises modernize customer experience with confidence. Powered by real-world CX data and a nationwide talent network, LiveNexus enables brands to test, learn, and scale AI-driven solutions with operational rigor, accountability, and speed. For more information, visit liveops.com/livenexus .