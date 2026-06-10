New Liveops Research Reveals a Growing Resolution Gap in AI-Powered Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As brands add more AI to customer service, a new survey shows the bigger challenge is not automation itself, but what happens when automation falls short. The Liveops 2026 Resolution Gap Report found that customers care less about whether support begins with AI and more about whether they can reach resolution without repeating information, navigating multiple handoffs, or contacting support again.

Liveops surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older in May 2026 using the third-party survey platform Pollfish. Eligible respondents had used both automated support and human support within the previous six months.

Key findings from the Liveops 2026 Resolution Gap Report include:

Only 9% say a quick response matters most.

28% say the biggest irritant is getting a quick first response but needing to contact support again.

59% say handoffs feel difficult because they have to explain the issue again.

Nearly everyone, 93%, say it’s extremely or very important that customer service makes it easy to reach a person when automated help does not solve the issue.

86% say knowing they can easily switch from automated help to a person increases their trust.

Only 2% say automated help only would make them feel most confident their issue will be resolved.

More people (26%) say fewer steps and fewer handoffs matter most, rather than whether support is AI-assisted (5%).

27% prefer choosing between automated help and a person, while 24% are comfortable starting with automation if a person is available when needed.

Nearly half (46%) say automation helps most for simple or routine requests.

42% want service to move from automated help to a person as soon as automated help does not understand the issue.

Only 10% say handoffs from automated support to a human are always smooth, and 59% say handoffs feel difficult because they have to explain the issue again.





The findings suggest customers are increasingly judging service by effort rather than speed. A fast first response can lose value when customers move through multiple handoffs or need to contact support again for the same issue. Repeating information, navigating multiple handoffs and contacting support again all increase customer effort and contribute to what Liveops defines as the “Resolution Gap.”

“Many organizations are still measuring success through speed, containment or automation rates,” said Molly Moore, President and COO of Liveops. “Customers are measuring something different. They’re measuring how easy it was to get their issue resolved. The findings suggest that the next phase of customer experience won’t be defined by how much AI companies deploy, but by how effectively they orchestrate AI, human expertise and workflows into a seamless path to resolution. When automation, escalation and human support work together, customers experience less effort, greater continuity and better outcomes.”

For brands, the findings suggest that many traditional customer service metrics may be incomplete. While organizations often focus on speed, containment and automation rates, customers place greater value on resolution, continuity and the ability to move seamlessly between automated and human support. Automation creates the most value when it reduces effort rather than simply increasing speed.

As AI becomes more common in customer service, the report points to a practical challenge for CX leaders: knowing when automation is helping and when it is creating friction. Strong service models use automation to resolve simple issues quickly, move customers to a person when the issue calls for it and carry customer information across every handoff so escalation feels like progress instead of starting over.

The Resolution Gap is the space between a fast response and a successful outcome. The organizations that close the Resolution Gap will be the ones that best orchestrate AI, human expertise and workflows into a seamless path to resolution.

For the full results and recommendations for CX leaders, view the Liveops 2026 Resolution Gap Report .

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting. For more information, visit liveops.com .