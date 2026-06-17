LG Electronics Expands DVLED Portfolio With New LG MAGNIT and All-In-One Displays at InfoComm 2026

News Summary

LG Electronics USA is showcasing a range of Direct View LED (DVLED) solutions at InfoComm 2026, headlined by five new displays in its flagship LG MAGNIT lineup.

InfoComm 2026 attendees can also experience other 2026 LG DVLED solutions as well as LG-compatible DVLED controllers.

Together, the expanded portfolio reflects LG’s focus on delivering flexible DVLED solutions that balance visual performance, deployment simplicity and long-term reliability.



LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LG Electronics USA , a leader in commercial digital display solutions, is expanding its Direct View LED (DVLED) portfolio for 2026 with the introduction of five new display solutions designed to simplify deployment while delivering premium large-format visual performance.

InfoComm2026 booth #C7836 will feature the LG MAGNIT Gen 2 (LMPB), LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED (LSAH), LG MAGNIT Essential (LMEA), LG MAGNIT Essential All-in-One (LASA), and the LG MAGNIT Gen 2 AIO (LAAB). The “Essential” models make up an all-new, entry-level, ultra-slim LG MAGNIT category debuting at InfoComm.

“InfoComm 2026 represents an important milestone for the continued expansion of our DVLED portfolio,” said Michael Kosla, B2B senior vice president at LG Electronics USA. “From the LG MAGNIT Gen 2 and Essential models to our integrated All-in-One systems, we’re delivering a broader range of display technologies designed to simplify deployment, support diverse environments and provide exceptional visual performance. Our latest innovations reflect a continued focus on helping customers find the right DVLED solution for their specific application and operational needs.”

LG MAGNIT Gen 2

Spotlighted at InfoComm, the LG MAGNIT Gen 2 Micro LED display (model LMPB007 ) combines enhanced visual performance with features designed to simplify deployment and long-term operation. The ultra-high-definition display features enhanced contrast, deeper blacks, improved grayscale performance and 120Hz refresh rate support for smoother, more realistic imagery. LG's new Line-to-Dot technology further enhances image quality by reducing the visibility of minor pixel imperfections on screen. A patented front-access alignment system simplifies installation and maintenance, and optical fiber connectivity enables secure, long-distance signal transmission for greater infrastructure flexibility. Together, these advancements make the LG MAGNIT Gen 2 well-suited for premium commercial environments and luxury residential applications.

LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED

LG is also debuting the LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED display (model LSAH007 ), combining Active Matrix technology with a 136-inch 4K Ultra HD display designed for immersive home cinema and premium visualization applications. The display features a million-to-one contrast ratio, Dolby Vision HDR support, up to 144Hz variable refresh rate and LG’s Alpha 9 AI processing technology for enhanced image clarity and motion performance. It also includes integrated speakers, webOS 23, AirPlay 2 and Miracast support, positioning it as a luxury home entertainment solution.

LG MAGNIT Essential Micro LED

The new LG MAGNIT Essential Micro LED (LMEA) display (model LMEA012 ) exhibited at InfoComm is a slim indoor DVLED solution designed to simplify installation without sacrificing image quality. Featuring a 1.25 mm pixel pitch, up to 600 nits of calibrated brightness and front-service access, the display delivers sharp, vibrant visuals in an ultra-slim form factor with a 1.2-inch cabinet depth and 8.6-pound cabinet weight. Its larger-module design uses fewer modules per cabinet, helping to streamline installation and minimize gaps between units.

The LMEA display delivers enhanced color reproduction, consistent image quality and roughly 50 percent lower power consumption than comparable SMD-based models. It also supports HDR10 and HDR10 Pro content and features a 20,000:1 contrast ratio, enabling detailed expression in dark and bright areas. This cost-effective display is ideal for corporate lobbies, executive briefing rooms, command centers and retail environments where a slim profile, streamlined installation and easy maintenance matter most.

LG MAGNIT Essential All-in-One Display

Also highlighted at InfoComm is the new LG MAGNIT Essential AIO (LASA) display (model LASA136 ), combining COB Micro LED technology, an embedded webOS controller and built-in speakers in a single package designed for simplified installation and maintenance. Featuring Full HD resolution, 600 nits of brightness and front-service access, the 136-inch LASA display is designed to help organizations deploy large-format visual experiences with reduced installation complexity and streamlined operation.

LG MAGNIT Gen 2 AIO Micro LED

Lastly, premiering at InfoComm is the LG MAGNIT Gen 2 AIO Micro LED (LAAB) display (model: LAAB136 ), a 136-inch 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) designed to simplify deployment and operation compared to conventional LED video wall systems. The display combines a built-in controller, integrated speakers and webOS™ 8.0 in a turnkey design that reduces the need for external controller wiring and minimizes LED module configuration requirements.

The display features a 0.78 mm pixel pitch, HDR10 and HDR10 Pro support, Office Meeting Mode, Crestron Connected® compatibility and a simplified four-step installation process. It is aimed at conference rooms, executive briefing centers, control rooms and other professional environments where high-resolution presentation and streamlined operation are both priorities.

LG Ultra Stretch AIO Indoor Display

The recently launched LUPA LG Ultra Stretch AIO display (model LUPA098 ) will also be shown at InfoComm. The 98-inch display is designed as a 32:9 ultra-wide display for transportation hubs, retail environments and public-facing installations. The display includes integrated speakers, an embedded webOS 4.0 controller and support for scalable multi-screen configurations of up to 10 displays.

In addition to DVLED displays, LG will showcase LG-compatible DVLED controllers from LG, Megapixel and NovaStar, all highlighting interoperable solutions designed for a range of commercial display environments.

As demand for large-format display technology continues to grow across corporate, retail, transportation, entertainment and luxury residential markets, LG remains focused on expanding its DVLED portfolio with solutions designed to address diverse customer requirements. The displays featured at InfoComm 2026 reflect that commitment, offering technologies that balance visual performance, deployment simplicity and long-term reliability.

For more information on LG’s DVLED portfolio, click here and for more information on LG's new LG PRO Services – DVLED Installation service, click here . For images, click here .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG’s U.S. Media Entertainment Solution B2B division delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a leading smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60billion from consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com . Stay up to date with @LGforBusinessUSA on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Kim Regillio

+1 815 355 0509

kim.regillio@lge.com