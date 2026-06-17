Jackery Unveils Expanded Home Backup Lineup: Bringing Power Security Indoors With FridgeGuard and the Three-Tiered HomePower Series

FREMONT, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a global leader in portable power and solar generators, today officially announced a landmark expansion of its residential energy ecosystem. Marking a major design evolution into premium interior home power backup, Jackery is introducing FridgeGuard , the world's slimmest refrigerator backup battery.

Alongside this aesthetic breakthrough, Jackery is launching three state-of-the-art HomePower Series battery backups: HomePower 3600 Pro Max , HomePower 2000 Plus v2 , and HomePower 1000 v2 . With the HomePower Series, Jackery transforms the traditional portable power station into a versatile, scalable safety net that grants modern families true energy autonomy amid rising grid strain and extreme weather.

A New Era for Residential Backup Power

As modern infrastructure faces intensifying challenges from extreme weather and surging utility costs, homeowners are fundamentally rethinking energy self-reliance. Jackery's dual-pronged product launch meets this critical moment by shifting home backup from loud, cumbersome garage utilities into thoughtfully crafted, seamlessly integrated residential solutions.

Leading this paradigm shift is FridgeGuard, a design-forward asset that brings premium, high-priority emergency power directly into the kitchen. It departs from traditional utility-focused design language to complement contemporary living spaces while ensuring the home's most vital appliance never goes offline.

For households requiring broader, whole-home coverage, the newly refined HomePower Series offers tailored resilience. Building from the instinctive baseline of "Power Out, Jackery On," these versatile, tiered power stations provide scalable capacity without the noise, emissions, or complex installation requirements of legacy gas generators.

"We approached the HomePower Series with an entirely new mindset," said Steven Wang, CEO of Jackery. "For today's families, a backup power system is no longer an optional gadget, but a reliable household appliance. This means the user experience must be intuitive, dependable, and tailor-made for the home. That is exactly what the HomePower series delivers."

Jackery's entire lineup relies on a premium LiFePO4 battery platform engineered to retain at least 70% capacity after 6,000 full operating cycles, translating to a 16-year average operational lifespan on par with major household appliances. Furthermore, the entire ecosystem supports eco-friendly, off-grid recharging via solar inputs or vehicle setups to guarantee safety during long-term emergencies.

This technical foundation bridges Jackery's decade of portable power leadership with its most sophisticated home innovation yet, helping families replace power anxiety with unwavering confidence. Because when the power goes out, Jackery turns on.

Jackery FridgeGuard: Premium Kitchen Integration

Honored with the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, FridgeGuard redefines indoor energy security for discerning homeowners, young families, and renters alike. The unit features a svelte, 2.6-inch (6.7 cm) profile and weighs just 23 lbs (10.5 kg), helping it blend in seamlessly alongside contemporary stainless steel kitchen appliances. For maximum installation flexibility, users can set it upright on a floor or counter, lay it flat atop the refrigerator, or attach it to the wall nearby. The sleek form factor and long-term dependability ensure the system remains permanently on standby, eliminating the hassle of moving heavy equipment during a storm.

Its comprehensive FridgeSafe Technology array delivers ultra-fast 10ms UPS switchover, automatic Bypass mode to preserve long-term battery health, grid anomaly and surge protection, and compressor-ready 1600W peak output designed for high-surge appliance start-ups. This engineering yields a 1024Wh capacity for up to 15 hours of refrigerator runtime, which easily scales to 30 hours via an expansion battery. While purpose-built to safeguard refrigerators and food supplies, the unit supports a total continuous draw of 800W, making it equally suitable for alternative uses including home offices, aquariums, and critical CPAP devices.

Jackery HomePower Series: Driving Powerful Energy Autonomy for Diverse Modern Households

HomePower 3600 Pro Max: Multi-Room Reassurance & High-Capacity Savings

The flagship HomePower 3600 Pro Max targets households seeking a comprehensive, multi-room backup solution while completely retiring traditional gas generators. It features a 3584Wh base capacity that is easily scalable up to 43kWh with Jackery's add-on expansion batteries, providing enough energy to run core essentials like refrigerators and routers for up to 9 days. With a commanding 4000W rated output distributed across multiple ports, it supports simultaneous 120V and 240V operations, ensuring families can run high-draw appliances such as central air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines during prolonged outages.

To maintain uninterrupted home continuity, the system features a 10ms UPS-grade switchover backed by a massive internal 9600W bypass circuit that safely handles the combined electrical loads of simultaneous charging and discharging. Combining the unit with a Manual Transfer Switch (MTS) transforms these capabilities into Jackery's powerful Auto Backup technology, which connects the entire household to backup power the instant an outage occurs. This built-in functionality avoids the need for an external Auto Transfer Switch (ATS), saving homeowners up to $3,000 in equipment and cutting traditional installation times in half. App-controlled Time-of-Use (TOU) scheduling goes a step further to save homeowners up to $4,238 on energy bills annually.

HomePower 2000 Plus v2: Multi-Appliance Protection with Easy Scaling

Designed for households seeking robust emergency preparedness without a major upfront investment, HomePower 2000 Plus v2 delivers an easy, plug-and-play introduction to residential backup power. The system features a 2048Wh baseline capacity that can expand up to 12kWh simply by stacking additional batteries together without complex hardwiring. It delivers a commanding 2400W rated output with a 4800W peak surge capacity, allowing the baseline unit alone to power a typical refrigerator for 48 hours or an air conditioner for 2.5 hours to provide potentially lifesaving continuity during extreme weather events.

To ensure maximum efficiency as the battery drains, user-programmable Jackery Priority Routing™ automatically funnels remaining capacity to the most critical devices. Significant engineering advancements have also made this generational version 21 pounds lighter than its predecessor, making it substantially easier to place, adjust, and move around the home. When completely disconnected from the grid, it supports up to 800W of solar input to achieve a full recharge in around three hours, serving as an ideal stepping stone for families looking to regain control of their electricity with maximum value and future flexibility.

HomePower 1000 v2: Unstoppable Digital Connectivity

In an always-connected digital economy where automated workflows run continuously, HomePower 1000 v2 is purpose-built to secure home offices and remote professionals from sudden data loss or prolonged offline periods. The unit features a built-in 3kV surge protection rating to shield sensitive modems, routers, and computers from the voltage spikes often caused by severe electrical storms. Where standard desktop UPS units only buy users a few minutes to save active tasks, HomePower 1000 v2 leverages a 1024Wh capacity and a 1500W output to drive a laptop 114 times longer, yielding up to 57 additional hours of continuous productivity.

Its sub-10ms switchover capability ensures that neither delicate electronics nor active users notice when grid power cuts out. As an extended outage wears on, integrated Jackery Priority Routing™ automatically disconnects non-essential loads first to preserve maximum capacity for critical networking gear.

Shared Engineering and Sustainability Standards

Across both next-generation hardware lines, long-term reliability serves as Jackery's core manufacturing pillar.

Pricing & Availability

FridgeGuard launches as a Costco exclusive, available on the Costco website and at physical locations in selected regions. Available to Costco members for $559.99, it debuts with a 20% discount from its regular pricing of $699.99.

The new HomePower Series will be available beginning June 23, 2026, through Jackery and Amazon. To celebrate the launch, Jackery is offering a limited-time promotion on Jackery.com and Amazon purchases from June 23-June 26, 2026 (subject to availability, while supplies last):

Standalone Units:

HomePower 3600 Pro Max — $1,699 (reg. $2,999), 43% off Available through Jackery and on Amazon



HomePower 2000 Plus v2 — $899 (reg. $1,799), 50% off Available through Jackery and on Amazon



HomePower 1000 v2 — $499 (reg. $849), 41% off



Solar Generator Bundles:

HomePower 3600 Pro Max Bundle — $2,149 (reg. $3,499), 38% off Includes the HomePower 3600 Pro Max, 6-Circuit Manual Transfer Switch, and 40A Charging Cable Available through Jackery and on Amazon



HomePower 2000 Plus v2 Bundle —- $1,499 (reg. $2,799), 46% off Includes the HomePower 2000 Plus v2 and a SolarSaga 500X Solar Panel Available through Jackery and on Amazon



HomePower 1000 v2 Bundle — $749 (reg. $1,539), 51% off Includes the HomePower 1000 v2 and SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel. Available through Jackery and on Amazon





Product one-pagers and high-resolution imagery are available here . For more information about Jackery, including additional information on HomePower Series, please visit https://www.jackery.com .

Media Contacts:

Mia Meng - Eleven International (mia@11.international)

Shanshan Wan — Eleven International (shanshan@11.international)

Rachel Stotts — Jackery ( rachel.stotts@jackery.com )

) ICR - Jackery@icrinc.com

About Jackery

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That's bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you'll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it's fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal—and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have power, connection, comfort, and safety, and you should always feel at home.

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