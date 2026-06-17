Jackery Introduces FridgeGuard: The World's Slimmest Refrigerator Backup Battery, Always Ready for Instant Outage Protection





FREMONT, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a global leader in portable power and solar generators, today announced the launch of FridgeGuard , the world's slimmest refrigerator backup battery. Expanding beyond the signature HomePower Series, FridgeGuard introduces a new design language and sets a new standard: that home backup power can be as thoughtfully crafted as the premium appliances it supports. At just 2.6 inches thick, FridgeGuard blends seamlessly into contemporary kitchens with a sleek, space-saving profile that brings backup power into the home with greater ease and elegance, while delivering up to 15 hours of off-grid runtime and a 10ms UPS switchover. By combining trusted energy expertise with a design-forward ethos, Jackery is transforming backup power from hidden utility hardware to an integrated part of everyday living.

A New Power Solution for a New Kind of World

Today's homeowners have their own vision of what kinds of devices belong indoors. More than ever, design-conscious buyers apply a high standard to every product they choose, from kitchen appliances to smart home devices. They expect each object to earn its place with carefully considered materials, a refined silhouette, and a visual presence that complements the room. Homeowners expect power backup solutions to meet that same bar of craftsmanship, materials, and contemporary visual appeal without sacrificing performance.

At the same time, the world is reaching a pivotal moment in home infrastructure. Rising electricity bills, persistent inflation, increasing frequency of extreme weather, and growing awareness of grid instability are prompting more households to rethink the importance of home energy self-reliance.

FridgeGuard is Jackery's response to both of these shifts. Decorated with multiple prestigious honors, including the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, it combines the minimalism and refined look today's homeowners expect with the long-term energy resilience they need. Not only is it the most elegant refrigerator backup yet, but FridgeGuard also implements the FridgeSafe Technology feature array, making comprehensive backup control simple via Bypass mode, 10ms UPS switchover, surge protection, 1600W compressor-ready output and more.





Slim by Design, Simple by Nature

FridgeGuard redefines energy security for renters, young families, and discerning homeowners by perfectly aligning with the sophisticated expectations of modern interior design. Weighing just 23 lbs (10.5 kg) with an ultra-slim 2.6-inch (67mm) profile, the unit departs from Jackery's established orange-and-black, utility-focused visual signature and debuts a sleek, silver aesthetic tailored for permanent residential integration. FridgeGuard's minimalist, high-end finish perfectly complements contemporary stainless steel appliances. This striking visual evolution proves that residential backup power can be seamlessly blended into the kitchen instead of being tucked away in a garage.

FridgeGuard's defining simplicity extends beyond tech-savvy homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts to anyone in search of unwavering protection for the home's most critical appliance. For installation flexibility, users can tailor its orientation precisely to their kitchen's layout with floor-standing, bracket-mounted, and wall-mounted configuration options. The inline setup is elegantly direct: simply connect one side to the grid wall outlet and the other to the refrigerator, allowing the unit to sit permanently on standby. This streamlined, always-ready dependability eliminates the hassle of moving heavy battery equipment when a storm hits.





Intelligent Protection Keeping Fridge and Food Safe

The refrigerator runs every hour of every day, protecting what families depend on most, yet it remains the last appliance most homeowners think to back up. A single outage can mean spoiled groceries, ruined medications, and, for parents of young children, breast milk that can't be replaced. FridgeGuard changes that. Purpose-engineered for the unique demands of compressor-driven appliances, where generic battery backups fall short, it delivers intelligent, always-on protection through comprehensive FridgeSafe Technology:

10ms UPS switchover: Switches to backup power in 10ms or less, delivering UPS-grade performance that prevents interruptions.

Switches to backup power in 10ms or less, delivering UPS-grade performance that prevents interruptions. Bypass mode: Directs grid power straight to the refrigerator once the battery reaches a full charge, eliminating unnecessary cycling to preserve long-term battery health.

Directs grid power straight to the refrigerator once the battery reaches a full charge, eliminating unnecessary cycling to preserve long-term battery health. Surge & grid anomaly protection: Halts voltage spikes, lightning, and grid instability in their tracks before they can threaten sensitive compressor components.

Halts voltage spikes, lightning, and grid instability in their tracks before they can threaten sensitive compressor components. 1600W compressor-ready power: Supplies up to 1600W peak output for the exact surge needed to start the compressor safely and effectively.

Together, FridgeGuard's multi-faceted optimizations ensure consumers get the most out of their investments, both in battery backup and a powerful refrigerator.

Smarter Energy, Broader Protection

In addition to integrated safety and usability features like push notifications when a power outage occurs, FridgeGuard also enables efficient, money-saving home energy planning. Its intelligent remote monitoring tracks energy use in real time, letting users delay output when needed and craft personalized Time-of-Use scheduling with off-peak charging to keep energy costs low. If FridgeGuard's battery is depleted but the grid is still down, it supports recharging via solar panels or a running vehicle to avoid downtime throughout longer-term emergencies.

Compatible with 99% of modern refrigerators, FridgeGuard boasts a 1024Wh capacity for up to 15 hours of backup power, or 30 hours with an expansion battery, making it ideal for regions with regular grid failures or brownouts. And while it is purpose-built for the refrigerator, it's equally suitable for home offices, living rooms, and critical appliances like aquarium pumps and CPAP machines that need to keep running during a blackout*. Plus, FridgeGuard requires only a standard wall outlet, avoiding the infrastructure modification expenses that often come with integrated backup.





Built to Last

Leveraging a LiFePO4 battery platform that retains at least 70% capacity after 6,000 cycles, or 16 years of average daily use, FridgeGuard is engineered for long-term reliability. It's backed by a 5-year warranty and UL1778, UL1741, and UL1973 safety certifications, with UL94-5VA flame-retardant materials plus integrated surge protection and grid anomaly safeguards. Crafted from paint- and VOC-free materials alongside fully recyclable components, it sets a new benchmark for indoor air quality and responsible construction. With whisper-quiet operation below 40dB, FridgeGuard remains as acoustically unobtrusive as it is visually minimalist. It is, in every sense, a premium lifestyle asset engineered to live openly in the very home it protects.

Jackery FridgeGuard: The New Paradigm of Home Backup

When the power goes out, smart buyers know Jackery is the brand they can trust. For years, Jackery's rugged power stations and solar generators have earned widespread recognition for their reliability and performance, and that expertise now shapes a more refined, design-forward solution for the home. FridgeGuard marks a new chapter in home energy hardware, where advanced engineering meets premium design. It shatters the old convention that household utilities must be hidden out of sight, built on the simple belief that modern families deserve an energy safety net as sleek, reliable, and effortless to live with as today's state-of-the-art appliances. In a home where the refrigerator runs every hour of every day, FridgeGuard does the same: remaining present, silent, and always prepared for the moment it's needed most.

Visit the Jackery website to learn more about FridgeGuard and sign up to receive the latest updates. FridgeGuard launches as a Costco exclusive, available on the Costco website and at physical locations in selected regions. Available to Costco members for $559.99, FridgeGuard is offered at 20% off its recommended retail price of $699.99. Please check Costco.com or your local warehouse for up-to-date pricing and availability.

To learn more about Jackery, visit https://www.jackery.com .

Disclaimer

*FridgeGuard features a single AC outlet capable of supporting a total continuous draw of 800W.

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That's bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you'll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it's fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal, and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have power, connection, comfort, and safety, and you should always feel at home.

Media Contacts:

Mia Meng - Eleven International (mia@11.international)

Shanshan Wan — Eleven International (shanshan@11.international)

Rachel Stotts — Jackery ( rachel.stotts@jackery.com )

) ICR - Jackery@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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