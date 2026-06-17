Texas Precious Metals Announces Rodeo Time Collection

SHINER, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals is proud to announce the release of the Rodeo Time collection, featuring Dale Brisby. The collection is a new addition to Texas Precious Metals' growing portfolio of licensed products celebrating influential figures and organizations that have shaped Western heritage and rodeo culture.

Known to millions as the face of Rodeo Time, Dale Brisby has become one of the most recognizable personalities in modern rodeo. Through bull riding, ranching, social media, merchandise, live events, and television appearances, Brisby has built a brand that blends authentic cowboy values with a modern approach to storytelling and entertainment.

Available in two designs and struck in .999 fine silver by Texas Mint, the Rodeo Time 1 oz and 1/2 oz silver rounds capture the spirit of a personality who has helped introduce a new generation to the Western way of life while remaining deeply connected to the traditions that define it. The collection offers options for both precious metals buyers and Dale Brisby fans looking to own a unique piece of Western heritage.

"Dale Brisby has built something truly unique," said Tarek Saab, CEO an co-Founder of Texas Precious Metals. "He has created a brand that resonates with longtime rodeo fans while also introducing millions of people to Western culture, ranching, and the cowboy lifestyle. His influence extends far beyond the arena, making him a natural fit for our growing collection of Western-themed products."

Brisby rose to prominence through his Rodeo Time platform, which has grown into one of the most recognized brands in the Western industry. In addition to his work as a professional bull rider and ranch manager, Brisby starred in Netflix's How to Be a Cowboy and has become a leading voice for preserving and promoting Western traditions through modern media.

"This round represents more than just me," said Dale Brisby. "It represents the cowboy way of life and the people who live it every day. Texas Precious Metals understands that heritage matters, and I am proud to partner with a Texas company that shares that appreciation for the values and traditions that built the West."

The Rodeo Time collection is available now in both 1 oz and 1/2 oz formats through Texas Precious Metals.

ABOUT TEXAS PRECIOUS METALS:

Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company’s online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, UFC, and other partners. Texas Precious Metals is a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

Media Contact:



Kat Rice

Marketing Manager

Texas Precious Metals

Kat@TexMetals.com

361-260-7121