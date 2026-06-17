Dosage Isn’t Enough: Catapult Learning’s New White Paper Shows Relationships Turn Tutoring Into Real Learning

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom that provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, today announced the release of a new white paper examining the critical role tutor-student relationships play in driving the success of high-impact tutoring programs.

Beyond Dosage: How Relationships Drive Outcomes in High-Impact Tutoring explores a growing body of research demonstrating that while structural elements such as frequency, group size, curriculum alignment and progress monitoring are essential to effective tutoring, strong, sustained relationships between tutors and students are what transform those opportunities into meaningful learning gains. The paper was authored by Devon Wible, vice president of teaching and learning at Catapult Learning, and Dr. Clay Cook, chief development officer at CharacterStrong.

High-impact tutoring is widely recognized as one of the most effective strategies for accelerating student learning and addressing unfinished learning, yet districts experience varying levels of success when implementing such programs. Beyond Dosage argues that differences in student attendance, engagement, persistence and academic growth frequently can be traced back to one underappreciated factor: the quality of the tutor-student relationship.

“Research consistently shows that high-impact tutoring works, but dosage alone does not explain why some programs achieve transformational results while others struggle,” said Wible. “Our own data shows students can gain up to eight months of learning in a single school year, but only when tutoring is paired with strong relationships that help them feel known, supported, challenged and capable of success. This paper emphasizes how districts can intentionally design tutoring programs that place those relationships at the center.”

Among the key insights shared in the white paper:

High-impact tutoring is most effective when students consistently attend sessions, actively engage, persist through challenges and begin to view themselves as capable learners.





Stable tutor-student pairings and intentional relationship-building practices can improve attendance, engagement and learning outcomes.





Simple, low-burden practices such as positive greetings, student check-ins, affirming feedback, collaborative goal setting and positive session closures can strengthen tutor-student relationships and improve outcomes.





As districts explore emerging technologies and AI-powered tutoring solutions, human relationships remain the foundation of effective tutoring and cannot be fully replicated through technology alone.



“Relationships are one of the primary drivers of learning,” said Cook. “The most effective tutoring models intentionally create conditions where students feel connected to a trusted adult, remain engaged over time and develop the confidence to tackle challenges.”

The white paper also introduces a relational high-impact tutoring framework that helps districts operationalize relationship-building at scale through staffing, scheduling, coaching, data systems and instructional practices designed to foster consistency and student engagement.

Catapult Learning will explore the findings during a June 22 webinar featuring Wible, Cook and Liz Cohen, author of The Future of Tutoring: Lessons from 10,000 School District Tutoring Initiatives. They will discuss the research behind relationship-centered tutoring and share practical strategies districts can use to strengthen student outcomes through meaningful tutor-student connections.

Access Beyond Dosage: How Relationships Drive Outcomes in High-Impact Tutoring and learn more about Catapult Learning’s tutoring solutions here.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our academic intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Catapult Learning is accredited by Cognia.