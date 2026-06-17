Climb Announces North American Distribution Partnership with Ivanti

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) today announced a new distribution partnership with Ivanti, a global enterprise IT and security software company. Through this partnership, Climb will help drive growth and scale operations for Ivanti, while enabling channel partners to deliver more efficient and scalable endpoint operations and expand access to Autonomous Endpoint Management, powered by Ivanti Neurons.

When endpoint data is fragmented across tools, even routine issues can take longer to resolve, slowing operations, increasing risk and limiting an organization’s ability to scale. Ivanti’s Autonomous Endpoint Management solution helps organizations move from reactive support to more proactive, governed operations. Built on the Ivanti Neurons platform, it establishes a trusted system of record across IT and security and brings together Unified Endpoint Management, Digital Experience Management and Endpoint Security capabilities on a single, intelligent platform featuring:

A system of record that provides a single source of truth across IT and Security

A unified agentic AI framework that embeds intelligence to drive faster, more informed decision-making

AI-driven automation to proactively identify, prioritize and resolve issues before they impact users’ productivity and the business as a whole





Together, this approach enables organizations to operate more efficiently, reduce risk and scale with confidence in an increasingly complex endpoint environment. For partners, this creates a stronger opportunity to deliver repeatable, high-value services, across assessment, implementation, automation, optimization and ongoing customer success. With Climb’s distribution reach, more value-added resellers and managed service providers will be able to bring these capabilities to market and expand customer conversations beyond standalone tools to broader endpoint and operational outcomes.



“Our partnership with Climb is a strategic step forward in how we will deliver Autonomous Endpoint Management to customers,” said Michael Mills, Chief Revenue Officer at Ivanti. “Climb’s ability to engage the right partners and support go-to-market efforts, combined with its partner-first approach, makes it well positioned to expand access to Ivanti solutions across the channel. As demand continues to grow, this collaboration will help connect partners with more opportunities to deliver value to customers.”



This strategic partnership signifies a significant addition to Climb’s cybersecurity portfolio and represents a powerful opportunity for its reseller ecosystem. Ivanti’s Autonomous Endpoint Management solution, which helps organizations move from reactive support to more proactive, will now be available to Climb’s partners, and enable them to capitalize on the opportunities the endpoint management market is currently providing.



Dale Foster, CEO, Climb commented on the partnership: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Ivanti and look forward to working closely with their teams to drive growth and scale across North America. As channel demand for solutions that empower IT and security teams to enhance operational efficiency, cut costs and proactively mitigate security risks, our partnership with Ivanti couldn’t be timelier. Ivanti is a strategic addition to our cybersecurity portfolio, and we’re excited to take their presence in the market to a new level.”



Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.



About Climb



Climb is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!



For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About Ivanti



Ivanti is a global enterprise IT and security software company dedicated to unlocking human potential by managing, automating and protecting data and systems to empower continuous innovation. With adaptable software solutions tailored to customer needs, Ivanti empowers IT and security teams to enhance operational efficiency, cut costs and proactively mitigate security risks. At the heart of Ivanti’s offerings is the AI-powered Ivanti Neurons platform, which transforms the way IT and security teams operate. By delivering unified, reusable services and tools, the platform helps ensure consistent visibility, scalability, and secure solution implementation, enabling teams to work smarter, not harder. Ivanti follows “Secure by Design” principles to provide software solutions that scale with our customers’ needs to help enable IT and Security to improve operational efficiency while reducing costs and proactively reducing risk. Ivanti fosters an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are honored and valued, reflecting a commitment to a sustainable future for customers, partners, employees and the planet. Learn more at www.ivanti.com and follow us on social media @GoIvanti.

Visit this page to learn more about Autonomous Endpoint Management solutions.



For more information on Ivanti’s Partner Program, visit here.