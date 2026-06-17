TSI Expands Capabilities of VelociCalc™ 9600 Series and Airflow™ TA500 Multi-Function Ventilation Meters

SHOREVIEW, Minn., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated, a global leader in data-driven solutions, is proud to announce expanded capabilities of the VelociCalc™ 9600 Series and Airflow™ TA500 multi-function ventilation meters. The new enhancements give professionals more versatile, accurate tools ideal for HVAC testing and balancing, cleanroom testing, biological safety, cabinet and laboratory fume hood testing, as well as HVAC commissioning and troubleshooting.

The VelociCalc™ 9600 Series and Airflow TA500 Series multi-function ventilation meters are portable, handheld instruments built for fast, simple operation. Each features a high-resolution color display that shows multiple measurements simultaneously in real-time, along with an intuitive interface and on-screen prompts that guide users through setup and measurement. Together, the meters help technicians work more efficiently while reducing the risk of measurement errors.

Both meter families work with a wide range of plug-in probes that measure air velocity, temperature, relative humidity, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. With the expanded capabilities, these ventilation meters are also compatible with four additional probes, measuring low concentration (ppb) VOC and temperature, high concentration (ppm) VOC and temperature, CO2, and humidity.

With this expansion, the VelociCalc 9650 and Airflow TA550 Multi-Function Ventilation Meters also work with the Positive and Negative Duct Accreditation Systems (models PAN231 and PAN341).

"We are excited to expand the capabilities of our trusted VelociCalc and Airflow ventilation meters," said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TSI. "The built-in guided workflows for common jobs help HVAC professionals increase productivity by enabling them to quickly progress through key measurement processes in a shorter time."

The multi-function ventilation meters include built-in guided workflows for calculating the percentage of outside air, helping professionals determine ventilation effectiveness in a building or room. The VelociCalc 9650 Multi-Function Ventilation Meter adds guided workflows for heat flow calculations and four duct traverse methodologies, including ASHRAE 111 log-Tchebycheff, ASHRAE 111 equal area, EN 12599, and EN 16211.

Designed for demanding job sites, both meters feature ergonomic housings with integrated magnets for hands-free operation on exposed ductwork and other metallic surfaces. Added durability helps the instruments keep performing in tough construction and industrial environments, supporting less downtime. Onboard barometric pressure sensors and temperature inputs enable air density compensation for greater measurement accuracy.

These instruments are available in select countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. Customers can contact their local TSI sales representative for product availability and details.

To learn more, visit tsi.com.

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tsiincorporated

Contact:

Kara MacSwain, Global Marketing Communications Manager

Tel: 651-490-2723

Email: kara.macswain@tsi.com

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