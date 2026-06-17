Jackery Unveils Expanded Home Backup Portfolio, Decentralising the Grid for the Smarter-Living Generation

FREMONT, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a global leader in portable power and solar generators, today officially announces the launch of three state-of-the-art HomePower Series battery backups, built to enable reliable energy autonomy for conscientious homeowners. The all-new three-tiered series, including HomePower 3600 Pro Max , HomePower 2000 Plus v2 , and HomePower 1000 v2 , supports smarter living in modern homes where intelligent design, clean energy, and quiet performance are the standard, not the exception.





Rethinking Home Power for a New Generation

Jackery is decentralizing home energy as power grids face growing strain from extreme weather, rising utility costs, and increasing energy demand. The Jackery HomePower Series gives households affordable energy independence without the noise, maintenance, and complexity of gas generators or traditional backup systems.

Built around the instinctive reflex of "Power Out, Jackery On," the HomePower Series lets users stay powered on their terms with an always-ready safety net. Whether it's a remote worker's uninterrupted connectivity needs, a household's upgrade from a gas generator nobody wants to drag out of the garage, or a family's practical everyday reassurance against grid failure, the new lineup protects modern power needs in an uncertain utility climate and keeps core essentials running through any storm. And it does so with the adaptability to fit into any budget or residential space.

The Tailored Resilience of Jackery’s Tiered HomePower Lineup

This next-generation HomePower lineup is built to provide what households actually want from backup power: real capacity, maximum flexibility, and solutions that don't require a manual to operate or an electrician to install. Because different tasks require different tools, each Jackery HomePower entry addresses specific, real-world energy challenges that actual consumers face on an increasingly regular basis.





HomePower 3600 Pro Max : Multi-Room Reassurance Enabling Powerful Energy Savings

The flagship HomePower 3600 Pro Max targets households seeking a simpler way to back up multiple rooms while retiring the gas generator. A 3584Wh base capacity, easily scalable to 43kWh with Jackery's add-on batteries, can run essential appliances like refrigerators and routers for up to 9 days. A rated output of 4000W, distributed across three AC outlets and two USB ports, enables a wide range of applications during multi-day blackouts. It even allows simultaneous 120V and 240V operation, ensuring families aren't forced to go without high-draw appliances like air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines.

To keep essential devices running without interruption, HomePower 3600 Pro Max supports 10ms UPS-grade switchover. Connecting to a home using a Manual Transfer Switch, transforms this capability into powerful Auto Backup that maintains power continuity throughout the entire household. An internal 9600W bypass circuit safely accommodates the combined electrical load of charging and discharging, enabling automated whole-home switchover that typical power stations can't achieve. The overall integration drastically streamlines power restoration during a blackout, delivering the hands-free performance of an external Auto Transfer Switch while saving homeowners up to $3,000 and half the installation time required for traditional ATS installation. For homes without an existing MTS, Jackery offers one tailored for its large-scale home backups.

When it comes time to recharge, HomePower 3600 Pro Max supports AC input via standard wall outlets as well as heavy-duty 40A interfaces at up to 4000W, fully charging in as little as 80 minutes. The ultimate backup for your backup, it complements traditional gas generators by providing a full day of use after just a few hours of engine noise. It also allows DC input up to 1200W for charging the unit completely off-grid with solar power. App-controlled Time-of-Use scheduling makes it easy to charge during off-peak hours and tap into those reserves when energy prices increase for the day, reducing energy bills by up to $4,238 annually. Built around batteries that retain 70% capacity after 6,000 cycles, HomePower 3600 Pro Max offers a 16-year lifespan on par with everyday household appliances.





HomePower 2000 Plus v2 : Multi-Appliance Protection with Accessible Expandability

Designed for households seeking greater energy preparedness without a major investment, HomePower 2000 Plus v2 delivers an easy and affordable introduction to home backup power with plug-and-play expandability. Delivering up to 12kWh of expandable capacity from a 2kWh starting point, the system makes scaling energy storage simple. Just stack an additional battery, plug it in, and it's ready to use. The seamless implementation adds a tangible sense of security to a living space, maintaining operation of critical devices like lights, refrigerators, and air conditioners as well as digital entertainment to make blackouts more tolerable.

HomePower 2000 Plus v2 delivers a commanding 2400W rated output with 4800W peak surge capacity, with user-programmable Jackery Priority Routing™ fueling the most important devices longest as remaining charge drops. Even before adding expansion batteries, the 2048Wh baseline capacity can accommodate a typical refrigerator for 48 hours or an air conditioner for 2.5 hours, delivering potentially lifesaving power continuity in extreme weather. Engineering advancements have also made this version 21 pounds lighter than its predecessor, making it significantly easier to place and move around the home. When disconnected from the grid, HomePower 2000 Plus v2 supports up to 800W of solar input, achieving a full recharge in under three hours. It’s the ideal stepping stone for families retaking control of their home electricity while striving for maximum value and future flexibility.





HomePower 1000 v2 : Unstoppable Connectivity in an Increasingly Digital World

As AI agents take on a growing share of daily work, uninterrupted power is becoming increasingly important. Remote professionals can't afford for their computers to suddenly shut down mid-task or go offline for extended periods of time when automated workflows are running. HomePower 1000 v2's 3kV of built-in surge protection keeps modems, routers, and other sensitive devices safe when electrical storms threaten to damage electronics through voltage spikes. Where a standard UPS buys users just enough time to save active work, HomePower 1000 v2’s 1024Wh capacity and 1500W output can drive a laptop 114 times longer, for up to 57 additional hours of productivity. Its sub-10ms switchover capability means neither users nor their devices will notice when grid power cuts out.

As an outage wears on and the battery continues draining, Jackery Priority Routing™ disconnects non-essentials first and leaves more capacity for the most critical devices. Based on refined LiFePO4 chemistry, HomePower 1000 v2’s battery reaches a full charge in just 50 minutes and promises a working lifespan of at least 6,000 cycles or over 16 years. It doesn’t just power most home electronics through blackouts, it outlasts most actual devices.

A Vision for Modern Energy Autonomy in the Home

To combat an increasingly unstable grid, Jackery delivers extended backup runtimes through expandable battery configurations and intelligent Jackery Priority Routing™. Engineered for high-capacity output, select HomePower models support 240V power to seamlessly run heavy, high-draw appliances, such as refrigerators, water heaters, and sump pumps, ensuring daily life continues uninterrupted during a blackout. Long-term reliability remains a core pillar of the design: the entire HomePower lineup features an ultra-durable battery architecture that delivers 6,000 cycles for a 16-year lifespan, matching the longevity of standard household appliances.

"We approached the HomePower series with an entirely new mindset. For today's families, a backup power system is no longer an optional gadget, but a reliable household appliance. This means the user experience must be intuitive, dependable, and tailor-made for the home. That is exactly what the HomePower series delivers," said Steven Wang, CEO of Jackery.

At the crossroads of modern infrastructure challenges, increased extreme weather events, and always-connected digital workflows and communications, energy self-reliance is quickly proving critical in major centers around the world. Because when the power goes out, Jackery turns on. By replacing the power anxiety from unstable grids with versatile, self-contained power stations, Jackery is leading home battery backup into the mainstream at a critical moment.

HomePower Series Pricing & Availability

The new HomePower Series will be available beginning June 23, 2026, through Jackery and Amazon.

To celebrate the launch, Jackery is offering a limited-time promotion on Jackery.com and Amazon purchases from June 23-June 26, 2026 (subject to availability, while supplies last):

Standalone Units:

HomePower 3600 Pro Max — $1,699 (reg. $2,999), 43% off Available through Jackery and on Amazon

HomePower 2000 Plus v2 — $899 (reg. $1,799), 50% off Available through Jackery and on Amazon

HomePower 1000 v2 — $499 (reg. $849), 41% off



Solar Generator Bundles:

HomePower 3600 Pro Max Bundle — $2,149 (reg. $3,499), 38% off Includes the HomePower 3600 Pro Max, 6-Circuit Manual Transfer Switch, and 40A Charging Cable Available through Jackery and on Amazon

HomePower 2000 Plus v2 Bundle —- $1,499 (reg. $2,799), 46% off Includes the HomePower 2000 Plus v2 and a SolarSaga 500X Solar Panel Available through Jackery and on Amazon

HomePower 1000 v2 Bundle — $749 (reg. $1,539), 51% off Includes the HomePower 1000 v2 and SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel. Available through Jackery and on Amazon





Product one-pagers and high-resolution imagery are available here. For more information about Jackery, including additional information on HomePower Series, please visit https://www.jackery.com .

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That’s bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you’ll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it’s fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal—and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety—and you should always feel at home.

Media Contacts:

Mia Meng — Eleven International (mia@11.international)

Shanshan Wan — Eleven International (shanshan@11.international)

Rachel Stotts — Jackery ( rachel.stotts@jackery.com )

) ICR — Jackery@icrinc.com

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