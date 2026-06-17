Concurrent Technologies Corporation Names Chris Hamilton as New President & CEO

Johnstown, PA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher J. Hamilton as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 29, 2026. Hamilton succeeds Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., who will retire on June 30, 2026, after 33 years of distinguished service to the organization.

The selection of Hamilton follows a comprehensive national search by CTC’s Board of Directors. The Board sought a leader who will build on the company’s strong foundation and drive its next phase of growth and innovation in support of complex customer missions.

“It is an honor to join Concurrent Technologies Corporation at such a pivotal time in its history,” said Hamilton. “CTC’s reputation for technical excellence, mission focus, and customer commitment is impressive. I look forward to working with the talented CTC team to build on this legacy of delivering innovative solutions to hard problems that address the challenging needs of our nation.”

“We are excited to welcome Chris Hamilton as CTC’s next President & CEO,” said Jeffrey K. Harris, Chairman of the CTC Board of Directors. “Chris brings a proven track record of strategic leadership and operational excellence in defense, intelligence, and national security. His experience, vision, and understanding of the opportunities for operational transformations driven, in part, by Artificial Intelligence will be instrumental to improving customer mission success.”

"I am pleased with the Board of Directors' selection of Chris," said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., outgoing President & CEO of CTC. "He brings great skills, experience, and attributes to the position. I am confident he will lead CTC well into the future. I wish him much success."

Chris Hamilton is a 30-year industry veteran who has experience in large corporations, small companies, and academic research organizations. At Parsons Corporation, he led an advanced technology group developing solutions to protect client personnel and critical infrastructure from emerging threats. He was responsible for the development of a Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) program including the establishment of the company’s CUAS Center of Excellence in West Virginia. Previously, Chris served as President and Chief Operating Officer of CMX Technologies, Deputy Director for a major research division at Georgetown University, and Vice President of Advanced Development Programs at Titan Corporation.

A Distinguished Military Graduate of Hofstra University in New York, Chris is a former U.S. Army intelligence officer who held various command and staff positions, as well as national intelligence assignments at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

Chris serves on the Board of Advisors for the Honors College at Hofstra University and previously served as President of the Board of Directors for Loudoun County Heroes Hockey, a charitable organization supporting military veterans and first responders.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment