As Wildfire Risk Grows, PEMCO Urges Northwest Residents to Plan, Prepare and Prevent

Key Facts (At-a-Glance)

Preparedness Gap: While 82% of Northwest residents are concerned about wildfire threats, 26% say they do not take any precautions before wildfire risks become imminent

Evacuation Readiness: Know your local evacuation levels and alerts, identify multiple evacuation routes and create a household communication plan before wildfire threats emerge

Stay Informed: Track active fires, evacuation notices and emergency updates through Oregon's Wildfire Response & Recovery Dashboard and Washington Wildfire Intel Dashboard



SEATTLE, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As wildfire season across the Pacific Northwest continues to start earlier, last longer and impact more communities, PEMCO Mutual Insurance is encouraging residents to take practical steps now to reduce their risk through a simple framework: plan, prepare and prevent.

Wildfires are no longer limited to remote forests or rural communities. Across the Northwest, smoke, evacuation threats and wildfire-related disruptions increasingly affect neighborhoods, roadways and everyday life.

At the same time, PEMCO’s Northwest Poll data show many residents remain underprepared. A 2024 poll found that while 82% of Washington and Oregon residents expressed concern about wildfire threatening their home, property or personal safety, more than one in four residents (26%) admitted they do not take any precautions before wildfire threats become imminent.

“We know Northwest residents are concerned about the growing threat of wildfire, but concern alone doesn’t always translate into preparation,” said Jennifer Hawton, spokesperson for PEMCO Mutual Insurance. “That’s why we’re focused on sharing simple, practical steps people can take now to help protect their homes, families and communities before conditions become dangerous.”

PEMCO’s wildfire preparedness guidance is organized around three core actions: plan, prepare, prevent.

PLAN: Know your risk and what to do

Planning ahead can help families respond more quickly and safely during changing wildfire conditions. PEMCO encourages residents to:

Understand local evacuation levels and alerts and identify multiple evacuation routes

Create a household communication plan and sign up for local emergency notifications

Account for pets, mobility needs and family members who may need additional assistance



PREPARE: Get your home and household ready

Direct flames are not the only thing that can damage your home – in fact, embers from wildfires nearby can travel miles and land on your property, igniting a fire. PEMCO recommends:

Clear leaves, pine needles and debris from roofs, gutters, decks and foundations, and trimming vegetation near structures

Seal gaps around your home and consider ember-resistant vent screening

Move combustible outdoor items away from homes during high-risk conditions

Assemble emergency go-bags before wildfire season peaks

PREVENT: Reduce the chance a wildfire starts – or spreads

The majority of wildfires are caused by human activity, such as leaving campfires unattended or improper use of fireworks. To do your part in preventing wildfires this year, PEMCO offers these tips:

Practice safe campfire and outdoor burning habits

Avoid parking vehicles over dry grass

Properly dispose of smoking materials

Stay informed about local fire restrictions and changing conditions

For more wildfire preparedness guidance, prevention tips and Pacific Northwest-specific resources, visit PEMCO’s wildfire resource page.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage and pet insurance. We are honored to have been recognized five times as a Best American Insurance Company by Forbes Magazine based on customer feedback and as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026 by Newsweek. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.