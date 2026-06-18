GROWNSY Launches 2026 Prime Day Campaign Built Around the Moment: Feeding Routines Grow

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY, a baby care innovator trusted by more than 3 million households worldwide, today announced its full Amazon Prime Day 2026 strategy under the campaign theme "Baby Grows. Feeding Grows." This year's Prime Day, confirmed by Amazon as a June event across 26 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, represents the earliest and most significant mid-year shopping window in the platform's history. GROWNSY is treating it as exactly that: not a routine promotion, but a pivotal moment to meet parents where they are.





THE MOMENT: BABY GROWS. FEEDING GROWS.

Prime Day 2026 arrives at a meaningful mid-year moment for many young families. For babies born in Q1, June often marks the 3–6 month stage: a period when feeding routines begin to grow quickly. More bottles, more cleaning, ongoing night feedings, and early preparation for solid foods can all become part of the daily rhythm.

For many parents, this makes Prime Day more than a discount moment. It becomes a practical decision moment: a chance to reassess the tools that support everyday feeding, cleaning, and preparation.

This is the idea behind GROWNSY’s Prime Day campaign: Baby Grows. Feeding Grows. As babies grow, feeding becomes a larger part of family life. GROWNSY helps parents meet that next stage with intuitive feeding solutions designed to make daily care simpler, calmer, and more manageable.

THE PRODUCTS: A FEEDING SYSTEM, NOT A PRODUCT LIST

GROWNSY’s Prime Day 2026 campaign includes discounts across its baby care lineup, while spotlighting the products that best support families as feeding routines grow more complex.

Portable Bottle Warmer — A key feeding essential designed for modern families who need flexibility beyond the kitchen counter. Whether used for night feedings, travel, daycare drop-offs, or on-the-go feeding, the portable design helps parents warm milk more conveniently wherever the day takes them. This positions GROWNSY not just as a bottle warmer brand, but as a feeding support solution for real-life mobility.

EaseClean Bottle Washer Pro — The cleanup anchor of the feeding routine, built to reduce one of the most repetitive and time-consuming tasks new parents face. As bottle use increases, washing, drying, and keeping feeding items ready can quickly become a daily burden. The Bottle Washer Pro helps turn that routine into a more manageable system.

Baby Food Maker — The stage-upgrade product for families approaching the transition to solids. As babies move toward first foods, parents need tools that make preparation feel simple, safe, and less intimidating. The Baby Food Maker connects naturally to the campaign insight: when baby grows, feeding grows too.

SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator — A complementary care product that supports families beyond feeding, especially during early infancy when congestion can disrupt feeding, sleep, and daily comfort. While not part of the core feeding system, it strengthens GROWNSY’s broader role in helping parents manage everyday baby care with more confidence.

Bassinet Bedside Sleeper — An additional Prime Day baby care deal that supports the broader family routine around rest, nighttime care, and closeness. It should be positioned separately from the feeding system, but still within GROWNSY’s larger promise of making early parenting routines easier and more supported.

Together, these products address the four core pain points GROWNSY's research identified in young families: functional friction in daily tasks, psychological burden from constant vigilance, family collaboration breakdown when tools aren't intuitive, and decision fatigue during high-information shopping events like Prime Day.

GROWNSY Feeding Products Included in the Amazon Prime Day Sale



In addition to the featured deals above, GROWNSY will offer more Prime Day discounts across its Amazon store, giving families additional ways to upgrade everyday baby care routines during the event.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

Media Contact:

Contact Person: GROWNSY PR Team

Email: pr@GROWNSY.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5068c34-da84-43cf-86c7-17c1c08090fb