Airwheel Launches AI Suitcase, Introducing a New Generation of Rideable Smart Cabin Suitcase for Modern Travelers

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airwheel, a global innovator in smart mobility and intelligent travel solutions, today announced the launch of AI Suitcase. AI Suitcase is Airwheel’s self-developed next-generation intelligent travel terminal, designed to go far beyond the traditional role of luggage. By seamlessly integrating an Electric Suitcase, Rideable Suitcase, Cabin Suitcase, and Smart Luggage into a single platform, AI Suitcase transforms the way people move through airports, railway stations, business districts, and urban environments.





As one of the latest innovations within Airwheel’s smart mobility ecosystem, AI Suitcase combines electric riding capability, AI-powered connectivity, Apple Find My integration, portable power storage, intelligent security features, and premium industrial design into one advanced travel solution.

Designed for modern travelers, business professionals, and technology enthusiasts, AI Suitcase is not simply a 20-inch carry-on suitcase—it is an AI-powered travel companion built for the future of mobility.

AI-Powered Riding System — Redefining the Electric Suitcase Experience

AI Suitcase revolutionizes traditional travel by transforming luggage into a personal mobility device. Combining storage and transportation in one product, it delivers a smarter and more efficient travel experience.





Ride Smarter, Travel Faster

As a next-generation Rideable Suitcase, AI Suitcase is equipped with a high-performance brushless motor, an intelligent telescopic riding handle, and an ergonomic shock-absorbing seat.

With a single-touch deployment system, users can instantly switch from luggage mode to riding mode. Powered by an intelligent speed control system, AI Suitcase reaches speeds of up to 9.9–13 km/h, significantly faster than walking.

The riding system supports forward movement, precision braking, reverse operation, and multiple speed settings, providing smooth and intuitive control.

Its 5.2-inch high-elasticity shock-absorbing wheels are designed to handle various surfaces, including airport terminals, train stations, exhibition centers, paved roads, and urban walkways, allowing users to travel comfortably with minimal effort.

Whether navigating long airport corridors or moving between meetings in a busy city, AI Suitcase helps travelers move faster and more efficiently.





Airline-Compliant Cabin Suitcase Design

As a fully compliant Cabin Suitcase, AI Suitcase is built to meet the carry-on requirements of most major airlines worldwide.

The suitcase features a modular removable lithium battery designed in accordance with international aviation safety regulations and IATA guidelines, allowing travelers to bring it onboard without checked baggage requirements.

The battery can be quickly removed during security inspections, making airport screening more convenient.

Despite integrating a complete electric mobility system, the suitcase weighs only approximately 6.6 kg, ensuring excellent portability throughout the journey.





Long-Range Performance and High Load Capacity

AI Suitcase incorporates an intelligent power management system that optimizes energy efficiency while maintaining stable performance.

With a travel range of up to 10 km per charge, it is perfectly suited for large airports, railway stations, convention centers, and short-distance urban transportation.

Its reinforced structural frame supports loads of up to 95 kg, providing a stable and secure riding experience for adult users.

More than just an Electric Suitcase, AI Suitcase serves as a versatile travel solution that combines storage, mobility, and smart technology in a single device.

AI Smart Connectivity Ecosystem — Full APP Control + Apple Find My Tracking

AI Suitcase is not simply an Electric Suitcase—it is a fully connected intelligent travel ecosystem.

Through AI-powered software, mobile app connectivity, and Apple Find My integration, Airwheel gives traditional Smart Luggage unprecedented intelligence, transforming luggage into a connected travel companion.

Intelligent APP Connectivity for Personalized Travel

The suitcase features a high-speed Bluetooth module that enables quick and seamless pairing with the Airwheel mobile application.

Users can monitor key operating information in real time, including:

• Riding Speed

• Remaining Battery Level

• Total Mileage

• Device Status

The app also supports a variety of advanced functions, including:

• Remote Movement Control

• Intelligent Cruise Control

• Adjustable Speed Limits

• Ambient Light Customization

• Lighting Effects Management

• Device Management Settings

These features allow travelers to personalize their experience according to different travel scenarios.

AI Suitcase also incorporates intelligent security protection. Low-battery alerts, anti-theft notifications, and abnormal movement warnings help users stay informed and protect their belongings throughout the journey.

Apple Find My Integration for Global Tracking

Security remains one of the most important aspects of modern travel.

AI Suitcase natively supports Apple's Find My network, allowing users to connect the suitcase directly to their Apple ID and locate it through the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Leveraging Apple's global ecosystem of billions of connected devices, travelers can locate their suitcase almost anywhere in the world.

Whether in airports, train stations, hotels, convention centers, or international transit hubs, users can quickly determine the location of their luggage and significantly reduce the risk of loss or misplacement.

For frequent flyers, business travelers, and international travelers, Apple Find My transforms AI Suitcase from traditional Smart Luggage into a truly intelligent tracking suitcase capable of providing global visibility and enhanced travel security.

The system also supports remote sound activation, allowing users to locate the suitcase quickly when nearby.

Compared with conventional Bluetooth trackers, Apple Find My offers broader coverage, greater reliability, and more comprehensive protection.

Award-Winning Aerospace-Grade Design Redefining the Modern Cabin Suitcase

As Airwheel’s flagship Cabin Suitcase, AI Suitcase combines advanced engineering with premium aesthetics.

The suitcase features an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy frame paired with high-strength composite materials, delivering exceptional durability, scratch resistance, and impact protection.

A refined matte finish enhances both visual appeal and tactile quality.

Available in Space Black, Luxury Silver, and Vitality Pink, AI Suitcase caters to a wide range of travelers, from business professionals to lifestyle-focused consumers.

Airwheel’s innovative approach to smart mobility and industrial design has earned recognition through multiple international design awards, reflecting the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

Organized Storage with Advanced Security

The interior storage system is carefully designed to maximize organization and packing efficiency.

Separate compartments allow users to neatly store clothing, electronics, travel accessories, and personal items for trips lasting three to five days.

A TSA-approved lock provides additional security while ensuring convenient customs inspections during international travel.

The riding structure folds completely into the suitcase body, maintaining the compact dimensions of a standard 20-inch Cabin Suitcase without compromising storage space.

Portable Energy Hub — Smart Luggage Beyond Storage

Unlike conventional luggage, AI Suitcase integrates portable power functionality into its overall design architecture.

Built-In USB Fast Charging

A discreet USB fast-charging interface is integrated into the side of the suitcase, preserving the product's streamlined appearance while delivering practical charging capability.

Travelers can conveniently recharge smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds, smartwatches, action cameras, and other portable devices during airport layovers, train journeys, business trips, or daily commuting.

By combining storage, mobility, and energy supply, AI Suitcase functions as a true mobile power hub for modern travelers.

Designed for Every Travel Scenario — The Future of Intelligent Mobility

AI Suitcase breaks the limitations of traditional luggage through intelligent integration and multifunctional design.

It serves simultaneously as a premium Cabin Suitcase, an innovative Electric Suitcase, a connected Smart Luggage solution, and a practical Rideable Suitcase.

Business Travelers

Navigate airports, railway stations, exhibitions, and business districts with greater efficiency while maintaining a professional image.

Travel Enthusiasts

Explore cities, tourist attractions, and destinations with less physical effort and greater freedom.

Urban Commuters

Perfect for short-distance transportation, transit connections, and daily commuting, reducing the need for additional mobility devices.

Premium Gift Market

Combining advanced technology with luxury design, AI Suitcase is an ideal choice for executive gifts, corporate rewards, and premium lifestyle products.

About AI Suitcase

AI Suitcase is Airwheel’s next-generation Electric Suitcase developed for the global smart mobility market.

Combining the advantages of a Rideable Suitcase, Smart Luggage solution, and airline-compliant Cabin Suitcase, it integrates intelligent riding, AI-powered connectivity, Apple Find My tracking, portable energy storage, and premium travel functionality into a single platform.

Backed by Airwheel’s years of innovation in intelligent transportation and smart travel technology, AI Suitcase delivers a safer, smarter, and more efficient travel experience for modern consumers worldwide.

From traditional luggage to AI-powered travel terminals, Airwheel continues to shape the future of intelligent mobility and redefine the way people travel.

Media Contact

Company: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Email: Jonas@airwheel.net

Website: https://www.airwheel.net