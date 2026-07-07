Airwheel Launches AI Suitcase Redefines Smart Travel - Luxury Intelligent Rideable Electric Cabin Suitcase for the Future of Mobility

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airwheel has officially announced the launch of its new generation AI Suitcase series, marking the company's latest step in advancing intelligent mobility solutions for modern travelers. As embodied AI moves beyond the digital realm and into the physical world, Airwheel is pioneering a new class of intelligent mobility companions—seamlessly blending robotics, electric transport, and smart luggage into one unified travel experience.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving beyond digital interfaces into the physical world. As Embodied AI becomes the next frontier of innovation, intelligent machines are no longer limited to software—they can now perceive, move, interact, and assist people in everyday life.





From autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots to AI-powered wearables, smart hardware is reshaping modern mobility. One product that is quietly joining this transformation is the suitcase.

For decades, luggage has evolved through lighter materials and improved construction, yet it has remained a passive storage tool. Airwheel believes travel deserves something smarter.

Airwheel has developed a new generation of AI Suitcase that combines the functions of a Smart Suitcase, Electric Suitcase, Rideable Suitcase, and Cabin Suitcase into a single intelligent platform. With electric mobility, intelligent connectivity, onboard power, and location awareness working together, Airwheel transforms luggage from a simple travel accessory into an AI Mobility Companion—one that doesn't just carry your belongings, but actively helps you move through every journey.

AI Is Leaving the Screen Behind

The next chapter of artificial intelligence isn't happening on a screen—it's happening in the physical world. Powered by Embodied AI, intelligent devices are becoming capable of sensing, moving, and assisting people in everyday life. Airwheel brings this transformation to travel by reimagining the suitcase as an AI-powered mobility companion that combines intelligent mobility, smart connectivity, and premium luggage into one seamless experience.

Rethinking the Smart Suitcase

Modern transportation is faster than ever, yet the "last mile" of travel remains surprisingly inefficient. Travelers still spend countless hours walking through airports, railway stations, convention centers, and urban hubs while pulling heavy luggage.

Rather than refining the traditional suitcase, Airwheel reimagined its purpose. By integrating intelligent control, electric mobility, and connected technology, the company created a Smart Suitcase that actively assists travelers—transforming luggage from passive storage into an intelligent mobility companion.

Introducing the AI Mobility Companion

Airwheel believes the suitcase should evolve from a storage tool into an intelligent travel companion.

Built around this vision, every Airwheel AI Suitcase combines electric mobility, smart connectivity, onboard power, intelligent control, and premium industrial design within a single integrated platform. Instead of carrying multiple devices, travelers carry one product that adapts to every stage of the journey.

From airports and convention centers to hotels, city streets, and aircraft cabins, the suitcase seamlessly transitions between an Electric Suitcase, Rideable Suitcase, and Cabin Suitcase—delivering a travel experience that is smarter, lighter, and more efficient.

This is more than a new category of luggage. It is a new approach to intelligent mobility.

Building an Intelligent Travel Ecosystem

For more than a decade, Airwheel has focused on one mission: redefining travel through intelligent mobility. Today, the company holds 600+ international patents, serves users in 68 countries and regions, and has received numerous global design and innovation awards, including the IDEA Awards, German Design Award, A' Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, and TITAN Innovation Awards.

Rather than creating a single breakthrough product, Airwheel has developed a complete ecosystem of AI-powered Smart Suitcase solutions tailored to business travel, family vacations, urban commuting, and everyday mobility.

Every product is built around the same belief: technology should simplify movement, reduce effort, and seamlessly support every journey. Because the future of luggage isn't about carrying more—it's about helping people move better.

The Airwheel Product Ecosystem: AI Mobility Designed for Every Journey

Rather than building a single flagship product, Airwheel has developed a complete ecosystem of intelligent travel solutions. From premium business travel and frequent international flights to family vacations, daily commuting, and children's adventures, every model is designed around a specific travel scenario while sharing the same technological foundation.

Each product combines the functionality of a Smart Suitcase, Electric Suitcase, Rideable Suitcase, and Cabin Suitcase, while maintaining the premium craftsmanship expected from a modern Luxury Suitcase. Instead of choosing between convenience and technology, travelers can now enjoy both in a single intelligent mobility platform.

Airwheel SE3SXD:The Flagship AI Suitcase That Brings Robotics Into Everyday Travel





For frequent business travelers, international flyers, and technology enthusiasts, the Airwheel SE3SXD represents the company's most advanced vision of intelligent mobility.

Rather than simply upgrading an electric suitcase, Airwheel reimagined how a suitcase should behave in the era of embodied AI.

At the heart of the SE3SXD is an intelligent automatic deployment system inspired by robotic motion control. With a single touch, the powered front wheel and riding handle extend simultaneously and lock into place automatically. The entire transformation happens without manual adjustments, allowing the suitcase to shift seamlessly from a conventional carry-on into a fully functional rideable mobility device.

This intelligent mechanical interaction creates an experience that feels remarkably natural—as though the suitcase understands when it is needed.

Designed for large airports, railway stations, convention centers, corporate campuses, and urban business districts, the SE3SXD reaches speeds of up to 9.9 km/h, helping travelers move efficiently through spaces where walking can consume both time and energy.

Its intelligent capabilities extend far beyond mobility.

Through the dedicated Airwheel mobile application, users can monitor battery level, riding speed, travel distance, and system status in real time. Adjustable speed settings, customizable RGB ambient lighting, intelligent cruise control, and remote operation provide a highly personalized travel experience.

The suitcase also supports Apple Find My, enabling travelers to locate their luggage anywhere within Apple's global Find My network, dramatically reducing concerns about misplaced baggage during international travel.

Built with airline-friendly removable 73.26Wh lithium batteries, USB charging, premium composite materials, and precision-engineered aluminum framing, the SE3SXD demonstrates how an AI Suitcase can combine robotics, intelligent interaction, and luxury craftsmanship into one sophisticated travel companion.

It is more than premium luggage. It is an intelligent mobility robot designed for modern travel.

Airwheel SE3SX:Award-Winning Luxury Suitcase Meets Intelligent Business Mobility





Designed specifically for executives, entrepreneurs, and frequent international travelers, the Airwheel SE3SX cabin suitcase balances elegant industrial design with proven intelligent mobility technologies.

Its sophisticated aesthetics have garnered global recognition, including the 2026 TITAN Platinum Award and the 2026 iLuxury International Luxury Award—testament to Airwheel's ability to fuse premium design with meaningful innovation.

The redesigned riding mechanism features an optimized one-step pull-out system that allows users to transition effortlessly between walking and riding modes.

Like the SE3SXD, the SE3SX reaches a comfortable riding speed of 9.9 km/h, making it ideal for navigating airport terminals, exhibition halls, financial districts, and corporate campuses.

Beyond transportation, the SE3SX serves as a connected intelligent travel platform.

Apple Find My integration provides peace of mind for international travelers.

The Airwheel App enables intelligent system management and personalized settings.

Integrated USB charging ensures smartphones, tablets, and business devices remain powered throughout the journey.

The result is a Luxury Suitcase that doesn't simply reflect professional style—it actively enhances travel productivity.

For business professionals, efficiency has become part of luxury itself.

Airwheel SE3SL+：A Globally Awarded Smart Suitcase Designed for Everyday Travel

Among Airwheel's entire lineup, the SE3SL+ smart suitcase represents perhaps the most balanced combination of intelligent functionality, premium design, and everyday practicality.

It has earned numerous international design recognitions, including awards from the GPDP French Design Awards, AIIDA, IDEA, IDPA, Berlin Design Awards, and the Asian Design Awards, reflecting widespread recognition from global design communities.

Unlike products built exclusively for business travelers, the SE3SL+ is designed for a broader audience.

Whether traveling with family, commuting across the city, taking weekend getaways, or flying for short business trips, the suitcase adapts naturally to different lifestyles.

Its 20-inch Cabin Suitcase dimensions comply with airline carry-on requirements, while the removable aviation-certified lithium battery simplifies airport security procedures.

The integrated USB charging port allows travelers to recharge mobile devices directly from the suitcase, reducing dependence on public charging stations during long journeys.

Combined with intelligent App connectivity and smooth electric riding performance, the SE3SL+ delivers an experience that feels equally suitable for first-time users and experienced travelers.

Rather than emphasizing one particular feature, the SE3SL+ succeeds by balancing mobility, storage, convenience, safety, and design into a single intelligent Smart Suitcase platform.

It demonstrates that intelligent travel technology is no longer reserved for premium business travelers—it can become part of everyday life.

Airwheel SE3S:The Performance Benchmark That Defined the Rideable Electric Suitcase Category

Widely recognized as one of the most influential models in the evolution of the Rideable Suitcase, the SE3S has received numerous international design awards, including the German Design Award, A' Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, French Design Awards, DNA Paris Design Awards, and New York Product Design Awards.

More importantly, it has helped shape how consumers understand the concept of intelligent luggage.

Unlike conventional carry-on luggage that simply rolls behind the traveler, the SE3S is engineered for active mobility.

Its powerful 250W brushless motor, larger 5.5-inch drive wheel, and extended wheelbase provide outstanding riding stability across a wide variety of surfaces.

With a maximum riding speed of 13 km/h, it delivers the highest performance within Airwheel's current lineup.

Whether traveling through airport terminals, university campuses, industrial parks, exhibition centers, shopping malls, or outdoor urban environments, the SE3S provides an efficient and comfortable riding experience while maintaining the practicality of a premium Electric Suitcase.

Its performance-oriented design demonstrates that intelligent mobility should never compromise reliability.

Instead, power and practicality can coexist inside a beautifully engineered Smart Suitcase.

Airwheel SE3MiniT: Minimalist Design Meets Intelligent Everyday Mobility

Airwheel SE3MiniT: Minimalist Design Meets Intelligent Everyday Mobility

For many people, simplicity, portability, and elegant design matter even more.

Inspired by the philosophy of "Less is More," the Airwheel SE3MiniT embraces minimalist industrial design while preserving the intelligent functionality that defines the Airwheel ecosystem.

Its clean lines and lightweight construction have earned multiple international recognitions, including the German Design Award, DNA Paris Design Awards, and French Design Awards, making it one of the company's most design-focused products.

The integrated pull-out riding handle allows users to switch effortlessly between walking and riding modes with virtually no learning curve.

With a comfortable top speed of 8 km/h, the SE3MiniT is perfectly suited for city commuting, short-distance business travel, weekend vacations, and daily urban mobility.

Despite its compact dimensions, the suitcase offers 26 liters of storage space, providing ample capacity for two to three days of travel.

Its airline-compliant 20-inch Cabin Suitcase size allows travelers to carry it directly onboard most commercial flights, eliminating the need for checked baggage on shorter trips.

Integrated USB charging further enhances convenience, enabling the suitcase to function as a portable power source throughout the journey.

The SE3MiniT demonstrates that a modern Luxury Suitcase is no longer defined solely by premium materials.

Today, true luxury also means intelligent simplicity.

Airwheel SQ3 & SQ3S Kids smart suitcase:Bringing AI Mobility to Family Travel

Family travel presents a completely different set of challenges.

Children become tired after long walks through airports.

Parents must simultaneously manage luggage, backpacks, strollers, and excited young travelers.

Large transportation hubs often turn simple family vacations into physically demanding experiences.

Recognizing these challenges, Airwheel expanded its intelligent mobility philosophy beyond adult travelers by introducing the SQ3 and SQ3S children's rideable suitcases.

Rather than simply producing smaller luggage, Airwheel created an entirely new travel companion designed specifically for younger travelers.

The SQ3 series combines three essential functions into one product:

Children's luggage

Electric mobility

Interactive travel companion

Children can comfortably ride the suitcase when walking becomes tiring, while parents benefit from a more relaxed and enjoyable travel experience.

The award-winning SQ3S has received international recognition from the French Design Awards, MUSE Design Awards, and New York Product Design Awards, reflecting Airwheel's commitment to applying the same premium engineering and industrial design standards across every product category.

More than a children's suitcase, the SQ3 series transforms family travel into a more engaging, comfortable, and enjoyable experience.

Designed Around Real Travel Scenarios

One of Airwheel's greatest competitive advantages is that its products are not developed around technical specifications alone.

Instead, every model begins with a simple question:

What problem does the traveler actually need to solve?

This user-centered approach has led to an intelligent product ecosystem capable of supporting virtually every modern travel scenario.

Business Professionals

Executives and entrepreneurs frequently move between airports, hotels, exhibition centers, conference venues, and corporate campuses.

An intelligent AI Suitcase minimizes unnecessary walking, improves travel efficiency, and allows professionals to focus on business rather than logistics.

International Travelers

Large international airports often require passengers to walk several kilometers before reaching their departure gate.

A Rideable Suitcase enables travelers to navigate these expansive terminals quickly while carrying everything needed for the journey.

Urban Commuters

For short-distance transportation across city centers, business parks, university campuses, and mixed-use developments, a compact Electric Suitcase provides a practical alternative to scooters or bicycles while remaining fully functional as everyday luggage.

Content Creators and Technology Enthusiasts

As AI-powered hardware becomes increasingly popular across social media, Airwheel products naturally attract travelers interested in innovative technology.

The futuristic appearance, intelligent interaction, and robotic transformation mechanisms create visually distinctive content that stands out across digital platforms.

Families

Parents no longer need to choose between carrying luggage and helping tired children.

With dedicated children's rideable luggage alongside intelligent adult models, the Airwheel ecosystem supports the entire family's journey from departure to arrival.

600+ Global Patents: The Technology Behind Intelligent Mobility

Great products are built on great technology.

While the visible innovation of an AI Suitcase lies in its intelligent riding experience, automatic transformation, and smart connectivity, the true foundation is years of engineering, research, and continuous technological innovation.

For more than a decade, Airwheel has focused exclusively on intelligent short-distance mobility, gradually building one of the industry's most comprehensive technology portfolios.

Today, the company holds more than 600 global patents, covering intelligent mechanical structures, electric drive systems, battery technologies, embedded control systems, mobile connectivity, industrial design, and human-machine interaction.

These innovations are protected across major international markets, including China, Europe, and North America, forming a robust intellectual property foundation that supports Airwheel's long-term product development.

Every generation of Airwheel products represents the evolution of this technology ecosystem—from intelligent riding mechanisms and precision motor control to modular battery architecture and seamless smartphone integration.

Rather than adding isolated smart features, Airwheel has developed an integrated hardware platform where every technology works together to create a smoother, safer, and more intuitive travel experience.

International Design Recognition That Reflects More Than Appearance

Design awards have become an important benchmark for innovation, but Airwheel's achievements extend well beyond aesthetics.

Across its entire product portfolio, Airwheel has received recognition from some of the world's most respected industrial design and innovation organizations, including:

IDEA Awards (USA)

German Design Award

A' Design Award (Italy)

MUSE Design Awards

TITAN Innovation Awards

iLuxury Awards

French Design Awards

GPDP Design Awards

DNA Paris Design Awards

Berlin Design Awards

Asian Design Awards

New York Product Design Awards

IDPA Awards

AIIDA Awards

These honors recognize Airwheel's ability to integrate advanced engineering, intelligent interaction, premium industrial design, and real-world usability into products that improve everyday travel.

Unlike many consumer electronics designed primarily to demonstrate technology, Airwheel develops products around genuine travel challenges.

Every award reflects a commitment to solving practical problems through thoughtful innovation rather than innovation for its own sake.

About Airwheel

Airwheel is a global innovator in intelligent mobility technology, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of AI-powered rideable luggage, electric mobility solutions, and smart travel equipment.

With more than 600 international patents and products available in 68 countries and regions, Airwheel has established itself as one of the world's leading pioneers in intelligent travel.

Its award-winning portfolio has received international recognition from organizations including the IDEA Awards, German Design Award, A' Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, iLuxury Awards, French Design Awards, and many others.

Guided by a vision of creating intelligent mobility companions, Airwheel continues to integrate artificial intelligence, robotics, connected hardware, and premium industrial design into products that redefine how people move.

As the era of embodied AI continues to evolve, Airwheel remains committed to delivering smarter, safer, and more efficient travel experiences—helping transform every journey into a seamless blend of mobility, intelligence, and innovation.

Media Contact

Company: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Email: Jonas@airwheel.net

Website: https://www.airwheel.net