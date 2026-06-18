XT Exchange Welcomes BTX as It Builds Toward a More Connected Web3 Economy





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, announced the listing of BTXX, the utility token of BTX, in its Innovation Zone. The BTXX/USDT trading pair is now available on XT Exchange, giving global users access to a Polygon-based token connected to the broader BTX ecosystem.

BTX is building an AI and Web3-focused ecosystem designed around digital asset utility, staking participation, on-chain data infrastructure, NFTs, DAO governance, and real-world asset applications. Through its ecosystem design, BTX aims to connect blockchain-based utility with practical data-driven use cases, creating a more open and participatory environment for users, developers, and communities.

The BTXX token is designed to support ecosystem access, community participation, and on-chain utility within BTX. Built on Polygon Mainnet, BTXX uses an ERC-20 compatible structure to support efficient and low-cost transfers. According to project materials, the token features 0% token-level buy, sell, and transfer tax, with staking-related functionality intended to support broader user participation across the BTX ecosystem.

The listing of BTXX reflects XT Exchange’s continued commitment to broadening access to emerging digital assets across AI, Web3 infrastructure, RWA, DeFi, and community-driven ecosystems. As more blockchain projects explore the connection between data, assets, governance, and real-world applications, XT Exchange continues to provide a global marketplace where users can discover and engage with new digital asset opportunities.

By adding BTXX to its spot market, XT Exchange enables users to explore a project positioned at the intersection of AI-powered infrastructure, blockchain utility, and ecosystem governance. The listing also supports BTX’s effort to expand its visibility among global Web3 users while strengthening access to its token economy through a trusted digital asset trading platform.

About BTXX

BTXX, also referred to as BigTechExchange, is a Polygon-based utility token designed for low-cost digital asset transactions, staking rewards, and exchange ecosystem development. The project aims to build a transparent and community-driven token economy with 0% token tax and efficient on-chain transfer functionality. BTX operates on Polygon Mainnet through an ERC-20 compatible smart contract and includes staking-related functionality according to the project’s staking policy.

About XT Exchange

Founded in 2018, XT Exchange is a leading global digital asset trading platform, serving over 12 million registered users across more than 200 countries and regions, with an ecosystem reach exceeding 40 million. XT Exchange supports 1,300+ tokens and 1,300+ trading pairs, offering a wide range of trading options, including spot, margin, and futures, alongside a secure RWA (Real World Assets) marketplace. Guided by the vision “Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust,” the platform strives to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

Risk Warning

Cryptocurrency trading involves substantial risk and may result in partial or total loss of funds. Newly listed tokens may experience significant price volatility. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Users should conduct their own research and trade responsibly.

Media Contact

Bella

XT Exchange

Email: press@xt.com

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