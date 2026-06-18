Toobit Rewards Prediction Market Traders with 100,000 USDT





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a new campaign to celebrate the recent launch of Toobit Prediction Market.

Traders can now take positions on real-world outcomes, with a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT available for those who engage in predictive trading on global events.

The campaign runs from June 18, 2026, 10:00 UTC, to July 9, 2026, 10:00 UTC. Toobit's launch event features multiple reward structures:

Activity 1: First-time traders who make a prediction of at least 5 USDT receive a 20 USDT Futures Position Voucher. Additionally, these traders receive up to 100 USDT in Futures Position Vouchers as protection if their first prediction results in a loss.

Activity 2: Participants who complete at least 3 predictions, each between 10 USDT and 100 USDT, qualify for an ROI-based leaderboard with top rewards reaching 5,000 USDT in Futures Position Vouchers.

Activity 3: Traders who reach a cumulative trading volume of at least 100 USDT can climb the volume leaderboard to earn up to 4,000 USDT in Futures Position Vouchers.

Lucky draw bonus: Traders who complete at least one valid prediction during the campaign but do not qualify for leaderboard rewards are entered into a draw where 100 winners will be randomly selected to receive 8 USDT in Trial Funds each.

To compete for the 100,000 USDT prize pool, traders need to register on the campaign page. For reward tiers, calculations, and terms, visit the official Toobit announcement page.

Toobit Prediction Market allows traders to monetize their analysis of real-world outcomes through event-based contracts with transparent risk parameters. By participating in these markets, traders take positions on crypto trends, financial developments, and global affairs to hedge against volatility and act directly on breaking news.

Prediction markets have rapidly transitioned from niche academic concepts to foundational financial infrastructure in 2026, with monthly trading volumes in the event-contract sector surpassed $25.7 billion in Q1 2026. Furthermore, global interest in these platforms has surged, with total transactions across major prediction exchanges projected to exceed $50 billion by the end of this year.

As participants increasingly utilize event-driven markets to hedge uncertainty across sports, politics, and macroeconomic developments, these platforms are becoming a primary venue for traders seeking actionable signals in real-time.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81674e95-37da-460f-8ad9-80dfdc0ed5bd