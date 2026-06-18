Lotus Tech Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Progress Across Governance, Product Innovation, and Value Chain

Lotus Tech released its third-party assured 2025 Sustainability Report aligned with international standards.



The Company strengthened governance structure, obtained global information security certifications and maintained strict anti-corruption compliance.



The Company expanded electrified luxury vehicle lineup with eco-materials and recorded zero recalls.



The Company boosted green manufacturing and renewable energy use while advancing sustainable supply chain practices.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: LOT) (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting continued progress in embedding sustainability across its global operations. The report has been independently verified by a third-party assurance agency in accordance with international standards.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to take a long-term view, prioritizing both innovation-driven growth and sustainable development,” said Dr. Daxue Wang, Chairman of the ESG Committee at Lotus Tech. “We are focused on optimizing our products and services, strengthening our ESG performance and governance, and maintaining our leadership in the global high-end intelligent mobility sector. Through this approach, we aim to create long-term value for shareholders, deliver exceptional experiences to users, and contribute positively to society.”

Key Highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report:



Strengthened Governance and Ethical Compliance: The Company enhanced its governance architecture, further embedding compliance and ethical standards across its operations. Lotus Tech achieved international certifications in information security and privacy protection, while upholding rigorous anti-corruption and fair competition practices globally.



The Company enhanced its governance architecture, further embedding compliance and ethical standards across its operations. Lotus Tech achieved international certifications in information security and privacy protection, while upholding rigorous anti-corruption and fair competition practices globally. Sustainable Product Innovation and Quality Leadership: Lotus Tech expanded its intelligent luxury product portfolio with advanced electrified and hybrid solutions, integrating eco-friendly materials and cutting-edge safety technologies. The Company maintained its industry-leading quality standards throughout the reporting period, with no recall events for its lifestyle electric vehicle models.



Lotus Tech expanded its intelligent luxury product portfolio with advanced electrified and hybrid solutions, integrating eco-friendly materials and cutting-edge safety technologies. The Company maintained its industry-leading quality standards throughout the reporting period, with no recall events for its lifestyle electric vehicle models. Green Operations and Value Chain Collaboration: Lotus Tech advanced its climate strategy through green manufacturing practices, increased use of renewable energy, and nature-positive initiatives. The Company also strengthened supply chain sustainability efforts while actively supporting employee well-being and community engagement.

To read the full Lotus Tech 2025 Sustainability Report, please visit www.group-lotus.com/esg .

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalization and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries

ir@group-lotus.com