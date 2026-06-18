Breckenridge Distillery Releases Limited Single Barrel Bourbon Collection





BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced the limited release of its Breckenridge Distillery Single Barrel Bourbon Collection. These single barrel releases are an invitation to experience Breckenridge Bourbon in its most honest form; unblended, thoughtfully proofed, and defined by the barrel itself.

Each barrel was hand-selected for its ability to stand entirely on its own, showcasing flavors that are complete, balanced, and compelling. All twelve expressions are aged a minimum of five years, developing depth and character through Colorado’s unique aging environment, where temperature swings and high-altitude conditions push the whiskey deeper into the wood with every season.



Rather than bottling at a fixed proof, each barrel is proofed by hand to highlight what that specific cask does best. The goal is simple: to find the proof point where aroma, texture, and flavor are most expressive. Depending on the barrel, drinkers may discover notes of rich butterscotch, candied orange, chocolate or cacao, warm holiday spice, or other nuanced flavors shaped entirely by time, wood, and climate. No two barrels are exactly alike.

“Every Single Barrel we release tells its own story. From grain to bottle, we let each barrel evolve naturally, then find the exact proof where its character shines—no blending, no shortcuts, just whiskey as it was meant to be experienced,” says Hans Stafsholt Master Distiller at Breckenridge Distillery. “Every barrel holds a moment in time. With Single Barrel, we honor that moment—selecting each cask for its individuality, then bottling it exactly as it wants to be tasted.”

Release Details

This limited release features 12 single barrels, each presented at a unique proof between 100.4 and 120.5, capturing the individuality of every cask. Detailed by barrel number, proof, and bottle count, each bottle stands as a true, singular snapshot of the whiskey’s character.

MSRP: $69.99–$89.99

The Breckenridge Distillery Single Barrel Bourbon Collection will be available in Colorado local retailers starting June 17, 2026. Quantities are extremely limited. For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com and click here to find retailers near you. Follow Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey, and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at the award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, explore an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at the active production facility—including the opportunity to blend their own whiskey.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b5b20f5-6a43-418e-b9a4-feab18a30640