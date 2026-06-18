LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

18 June 2026

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company announces the following transaction by PDMRs on 17 June 2026 in the Company’s ordinary shares of £0.01 each, which include the vesting and sale of shares that had been granted pursuant to awards made under the 2023 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP).

The following notifications are made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Andrew Golding 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Chief Executive Officer



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Vesting of 11,127 Shares under the 2023 DSBP Sale of 11,127 Shares vested under (1) c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 11,127 (2) £5.246285 11,127 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



11,127 11,127



Aggregated price Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £58,375.41 e. Date of transaction 17 June 2026 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Victoria Hyde 2. Reason for the notification



c. Position/status



Chief Financial Officer



d. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Vesting of 10,880 Shares under the 2023 DSBP Sale of 5,132 Shares under (1) to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 10,880 (2) £5.246285 5,132 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



10,880 5,132



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £26,923.93 e. Date of transaction 17 June 2026 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





Enquiries:

Jess Petrie t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Corporate Governance Investor relations Alexander Holcroft



Group Director of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.