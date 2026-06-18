Intrado Introduces 9-1-1 GIS Solution to Optimize Emergency Call Routing in Collaboration with BCS

LONGMONT, Colo., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado , a global leader in emergency communications technology, today announced a strategic reseller agreement with Bradshaw Consulting Services (BCS). BCS brings extensive experience supporting public safety agencies and government organizations with addressing programs, geographic information system (GIS) coordination, and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) data governance initiatives. Through the collaboration, Intrado customers can now access TheAddresser, a cloud-based NG9-1-1-ready solution that provides highly accurate, validated address information.

TheAddresser provides real-time NG9-1-1 validation, intelligent automation and enterprise-scale collaboration tools to support optimized emergency response outcomes. Accurate address data is difficult to maintain across jurisdictions and legacy datasets. Outdated address information leads to misrouted 9-1-1 calls and, in situations when every second counts, can place lives at risk.

“Next gen 9-1-1 technology opens the door to unprecedented emergency response coordination and greater potential for positive outcomes, but only when the data used by NG9-1-1 systems is true,” said Brian Davenport, Chief Strategy Officer at Intrado. “This new solution eliminates the complexity and guesswork involved in updating address data across jurisdictions and databases, enhancing the efficiency of first responder and telecommunicator operations.”

Leveraging TheAddresser, Intrado customers can:

Request and track change requests for addresses, streets and emergency service boundaries

Automate nightly validation checks and error reporting

Support data consistency and accuracy through streamlined GIS data editing tools

Streamline corrections by receiving identified errors in an easy-to-read format

Avoid laborious comparisons of GIS data to tabular MSAG and ALI



“We value the opportunity to partner with Intrado and support the daily life-saving work of work public safety agencies and government organizations,” said Chris Bradshaw, Vice President of Marketing at Bradshaw Consulting Services. “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping agencies maintain confidence in their address data.”

Intrado will attend the NENA 2026 Conference & Expo in Columbus, Ohio from June 27 – July 2. Those interested in learning more about TheAddresser and public safety GIS requirements can visit Intrado in Booth #400.

For more information about Intrado’s GIS solutions, visit: https://www.intrado.com/gis-solutions.

About Intrado

Intrado helps save lives and protect communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com.

About BCS

Bradshaw Consulting Services, Inc. (BCS) is a GIS and public safety consulting firm specializing in addressing, NG911 readiness, and operational decision‑support solutions. BCS works with public safety agencies and state and local governments to support accurate data management and improve coordination across GIS and public safety operations.