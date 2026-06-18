Nocera Highlights CampaignPulse.ai Platform Capabilities and Expanding AI Intelligence Opportunity Following Strategic Investment

Follow-Up Announcement Highlights CampaignPulse.ai 's Planned AI-Powered Campaign Intelligence Platform While Nocera Advances Integration of IRMA AI Technologies Through Its Pending Digital Innovations Group Partnership

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nocera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), which recently announced its strategic transformation into Nocera Holdings and expansion into artificial intelligence, data centers, robotics, biotech and digital assets, today provided additional information regarding its recently announced minority equity investment in CampaignPulse.ai and the platform's planned AI-powered campaign intelligence capabilities.

Following the Company's announcement of its equity investment in CampaignPulse.ai , Nocera has received significant interest regarding the platform's intended functionality, commercial applications and long-term market opportunity. Management believes CampaignPulse.ai represents a compelling example of the type of artificial intelligence-driven businesses and technologies that align with Nocera Holdings' broader strategy of building a diversified portfolio across high-growth technology sectors.

CampaignPulse.ai plans to leverage advanced large language models, artificial intelligence technologies, predictive analytics and simulation-based modeling tools to create what management believes could become a next-generation campaign intelligence platform designed to help organizations evaluate strategies before committing resources to real-world deployment.

The platform is expected to enable users to simulate and analyze potential audience reactions to messaging, advertising campaigns, fundraising initiatives, policy positions, speeches, public relations strategies, stakeholder communications, social media campaigns and other forms of engagement before launch. By creating AI-generated testing environments designed to model audience behavior and sentiment, CampaignPulse.ai aims to help organizations make more informed decisions, reduce inefficiencies and improve overall campaign effectiveness.

Management believes the potential applications extend across numerous industries and use cases, including political campaigns, corporate communications, advocacy organizations, public affairs initiatives, nonprofit fundraising, marketing agencies, brand management, investor relations, strategic communications and reputation management.

Planned platform capabilities are expected to include:

• AI-powered campaign simulations

• Message testing and optimization

• Audience intelligence and segmentation

• Sentiment and narrative analysis

• Strategic communications planning

• Fundraising and donor engagement support

• Content generation and campaign development tools

• Multi-channel media execution support

• Reputation monitoring and management

• Rapid-response and campaign war room capabilities

• Localization and audience personalization tools

• Performance analytics and reporting dashboards

• Lead generation and engagement funnel support

Organizations collectively spend hundreds of billions of dollars annually on advertising, marketing, communications, stakeholder engagement and campaign-related activities. Management believes artificial intelligence-powered simulation and decision-support platforms may represent an emerging category of technology capable of helping organizations improve return on investment, reduce wasted spending, identify vulnerabilities before deployment and accelerate strategic decision making.

Management Commentary

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how organizations communicate, engage audiences and make strategic decisions," said Ash Wright, President of CampaignPulse.ai . "We believe the next evolution of AI extends beyond content creation and into simulation-driven intelligence. CampaignPulse.ai is being designed to help organizations evaluate messaging, identify opportunities, anticipate challenges and test strategies before committing resources in the marketplace. We believe this capability has the potential to reshape how campaigns, communications initiatives and stakeholder engagement efforts are planned and executed across multiple industries."

"Nocera's investment in CampaignPulse.ai reflects our belief that artificial intelligence will increasingly be used not only to generate content, but also to help organizations predict outcomes, test strategies and make smarter decisions before resources are deployed," said Andy Jin, Chief Executive Officer of Nocera. "We believe simulation-driven intelligence platforms have the potential to transform how organizations communicate, engage audiences and evaluate opportunities across both the public and private sectors. CampaignPulse.ai represents the type of innovative AI-driven platform that we believe can complement and strengthen the broader Nocera Holdings ecosystem as we continue executing our long-term growth strategy."

Digital Innovations Group and IRMA AI Update

The Company also provided an update regarding its previously announced binding venture platform agreement with U.S.-based Digital Innovations Group ("DIG").

Nocera and DIG continue advancing the final stages of the previously announced transaction, which is expected to provide Nocera access to DIG's proprietary IRMA AI Engine and related artificial intelligence technologies. The parties continue working toward completion of definitive documentation and implementation planning as part of Nocera Holdings' broader AI growth strategy.

IRMA is designed to provide advanced artificial intelligence capabilities supporting business intelligence, strategic analysis, operational efficiency, acquisition sourcing, workflow automation and enterprise-level decision support. Management believes the anticipated integration of IRMA technologies, together with strategic investments such as CampaignPulse.ai , may create a complementary ecosystem of AI-enabled platforms capable of addressing multiple commercial applications and industry verticals.

The Company believes CampaignPulse.ai 's planned simulation-driven intelligence capabilities and the anticipated integration of IRMA AI technologies could create meaningful opportunities across communications, analytics, automation, stakeholder engagement, business intelligence and strategic decision-support applications.

As Nocera Holdings continues executing its transformation strategy, the Company expects artificial intelligence to become a foundational component across multiple business verticals, supporting both organic growth initiatives and future acquisition opportunities. Management believes the combination of strategic investments, venture partnerships and AI-enabled operating platforms positions the Company to participate in several of the fastest-growing segments of the global technology market.

"Nocera is building a diversified technology platform designed to participate in multiple areas of artificial intelligence innovation," added Jin. "We believe our investment in CampaignPulse.ai , combined with our pending Digital Innovations Group partnership and broader acquisition strategy, represents important progress toward establishing Nocera Holdings as a long-term participant in the rapidly evolving AI economy. Our objective is to assemble technologies, platforms and strategic relationships that can generate meaningful value across multiple high-growth sectors over time."

About CampaignPulse.ai

CampaignPulse.ai is an AI-powered campaign intelligence platform being developed to help political campaigns, advocacy organizations, public affairs firms, nonprofits, public companies, brands and issue-based movements test messaging, simulate campaign scenarios, analyze audience sentiment and improve strategic communications.

The platform is designed to combine large language models, campaign intelligence, audience modeling, media execution tools, analytics and AI-driven recommendations to help organizations make faster and more informed decisions across increasingly complex communications environments.

About Digital Innovations Group

Digital Innovations Group is the developer of the IRMA AI Engine, an advanced artificial intelligence platform designed to help organizations automate, scale and optimize marketing, investor relations, customer acquisition, communications, business development and operational workflows. The Company's technology integrates AI-powered analytics, automation and growth infrastructure designed to help businesses accelerate execution and expand market reach.

Learn more at: www.digitalinnovationsgroup.ai, or contact Phoenix MGMT & Consulting Ai division at: Ai@PhoenixMGMTconsulting.com For more information

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCRA) is a Nevada corporation pursuing a strategic transformation into a diversified holding company focused on identifying and expanding opportunities across high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital assets.

The Company is focused on strategic acquisitions, partnerships, investments and operational platforms positioned to capitalize on emerging global technology trends.

Leveraging international relationships and market access across Asia and other emerging global markets, Nocera Holdings seeks to build long-term shareholder value through scalable businesses, infrastructure opportunities and next-generation technologies shaping the future digital economy.

The Company also continues to evaluate opportunities related to tokenization, blockchain infrastructure and digital asset strategies as part of its broader vision for technology-enabled growth.

For more information, please visit www.nocera.company and www.noceraholdings.com (website updates coming soon) as the Company advances the launch of the Nocera Holdings brand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions as well as statements in the future tense are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate and consummate acquisitions or strategic investments on favorable terms or at all, the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy, maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, the availability of capital under the Company's financing facility, the Company's limited operating history in AI, infrastructure, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital asset sectors, risks related to operating in international markets including Asia, the early-stage nature of the Company's portfolio investments including CampaignPulse.ai, the risk that portfolio companies may not successfully develop or commercialize planned products or services, the risk that the Company's pending transaction with Digital Innovations Group may not be completed on the terms described or at all, competition from larger and better-capitalized companies, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Nocera undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Public Relations / Media & Institutional Communication

Phoenix MGMT & Consulting Group

PR@PhoenixMGMTConsulting.com

888-228-0122

Shareholder Inquiries

Hanover International

ka@hanoverintlinc.com