CDT Notes Strategic Investment into Sarborg and Expansion into Quantum Computing

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”), today notes the announcement from Sarborg Limited regarding its recent fundraise from a New York-based private investment fund.

According to Sarborg, the subscription was completed at a consideration per share of $125,000, implying a fully diluted valuation of approximately $638.3 million. The proceeds will be used to support the launch and development of SarborgQ, Sarborg’s newly formed quantum computing division, alongside continued expansion of the Company’s proprietary datasets, acceleration of intellectual property generation, support of asset development activities, and further development of the Sarborg Signature Agent and broader AI platform.

SarborgQ will focus on the application of quantum computing to Sarborg’s existing Signature Intelligence platform, with the aim of enhancing its ability to analyse complex biological systems, improve causal inference, and generate higher-resolution signatures across multi-dimensional datasets. The initiative is expected to complement Sarborg’s existing computational architecture and expand its analytical capabilities into areas that may be inaccessible through classical computing approaches.

CDT currently owns 1,020 shares in Sarborg, which, based on the price per share paid by the latest investor would imply a value of $127.5 million in respect of CDT’s shareholding in Sarborg.

CDT believes the investment represents further third-party validation of Sarborg’s business model and follows a period of significant progress by the Company, including the filing of new intellectual property, continued expansion of its proprietary signature databases, and the extension of its platform into additional sectors including agriculture, bacteria, animal health, and other emerging applications.

As a strategic shareholder in Sarborg, CDT believes it is well positioned to benefit from the continued development and commercialisation of Sarborg’s Signature Intelligence platform and the expansion of its multi-sector strategy, now further enhanced by the development of SarborgQ.

“We are delighted to see Sarborg continue to attract investment from high-quality counterparties and execute on its business plan,” said James Bligh, Chief Financial Officer of CDT Equity. “This latest investment provides further validation of the progress Sarborg has made and, based on the implied valuation announced by Sarborg, highlights the potential value of CDT’s strategic shareholding, particularly as Sarborg advances into quantum computing through SarborgQ.”

A copy of Sarborg’s full announcement is available at: Sarborg Secures Strategic Funding to Launch SarborgQ Quantum Computing Division & www.sarborg.com/news.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company’s common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.