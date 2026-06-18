Fusemachines Expands Access to Agentic AI for Talent Acquisition Through Broad ATS Connectivity

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced expanded enterprise access to its Agentic AI for Talent Acquisition platform through new connectivity with more than 30 enterprise applicant tracking systems (ATS), enabling Fusemachines Agents to work directly within the systems organizations already use to manage talent and hiring.

This expanded connectivity represents the first in a broader series of planned platform enhancements designed to bring AI-powered recruiting capabilities closer to the workflows, data, and systems recruiters rely on every day.

By connecting to leading applicant tracking systems, Fusemachines enables its recruiting agents to access and act on candidate and job information where talent records already reside. Rather than requiring organizations to move data into new systems or adopt entirely new workflows, Fusemachines Agents can operate within existing hiring environments, helping recruiters generate insights, evaluate candidates, and make more informed hiring decisions while maintaining the ATS as the system of record.

“The challenge we are addressing isn't that recruiters aren't capable. It's that as roles across the enterprise become increasingly specialized, the gap between what recruiters are expected to evaluate and the domain fluency required to assess it continues to widen,” said Giovanni Lemus, Head of Product at Fusemachines. “Expanding connectivity across more than 30 enterprise applicant tracking systems is an important step toward making those capabilities more accessible to organizations at scale, while bringing them closer to the systems and workflows recruiters live in every day.”

Fusemachines believes this expanded connectivity will enable enterprise recruiting teams to leverage agentic capabilities across multiple stages of hiring while maintaining existing systems, workflows, and governance processes. Connecting candidate and job information from applicant tracking systems with recruiting activities across interview and collaboration platforms, will help organizations to analyze, prioritize, and shortlist candidate resumes, prepare for screening conversations, assist recruiters in exploring candidate experience with greater depth through real-time recommendations and follow-up questions, evaluate candidate responses, generate structured insights, and support more informed hiring decisions while keeping recruiters at the center of the process.

Expanded ATS connectivity is available to enterprise customers starting June 2026.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver expected operational and business benefits; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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