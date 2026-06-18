DigiCert Helps Organizations Identify Unauthorized Email Senders and Stop Fraud Faster

Lehi, Utah, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced it has integrated DMARC monitoring capabilities from Valimail, a DigiCert company, directly into DigiCert UltraDNS. The enhancement enables one-click activation of DMARC monitoring, giving organizations immediate visibility into the services sending email on behalf of their domains. By combining DNS management with email authentication monitoring into a single solution, DigiCert helps security teams identify authentication gaps, detect unauthorized senders, and strengthen protection against phishing and domain impersonation attacks.

Email remains the most common attack vector for phishing, spoofing, and business email compromise. While DMARC has become a foundational control for protecting domains and verifying email authenticity, many organizations still struggle with fragmented tools, complex reporting, and disconnected DNS workflows. As a result, many lack clear visibility into their email ecosystem.

“Organizations need clear visibility into who is sending email on behalf of their domains to stop potential threats quickly,” said Brian Trzupek, SVP of Product at DigiCert. “By embedding Valimail’s monitoring and reporting capabilities directly within UltraDNS, we’re making it easier for DNS administrators to access actionable insights into their email ecosystem, strengthen domain protection, and improve security workflows from a platform they already use every day.”

The UltraDNS platform allows users to automatically configure their DNS records required for DMARC monitoring while preserving existing mail flow and policy settings. This new capability enables organizations to monitor DMARC, SPF, and DKIM authentication activity through Valimail.

With UltraDNS and Valimail Monitor, organizations can:

Discover all services sending email on behalf of their domains

Identify DMARC, SPF, and DKIM authentication failures

Detect suspicious senders, unknown infrastructure, and impersonation attempts

Validate alignment with Google, Microsoft, and Yahoo authentication requirements

Enable DMARC monitoring without impacting mail delivery

Expand monitoring from individual domains to entire portfolios through centralized DNS management

When Valimail Monitor is enabled, UltraDNS automatically applies the DNS changes required for monitoring. If no DMARC record exists, UltraDNS creates one in monitoring mode (p=none). If a record already exists, UltraDNS adds Valimail reporting without modifying existing policies or disrupting mail flow. Organizations can enable monitoring across a single domain or their entire portfolio directly from the UltraDNS portal, simplifying deployment and accelerating visibility across large, distributed environments.

The integration advances DigiCert’s strategy of unifying DNS, PKI, and digital trust services into a single platform that simplifies security operations and strengthens protection against evolving threats. By combining UltraDNS with Valimail’s DMARC monitoring capabilities, DigiCert helps organizations operationalize email authentication as part of a broader intelligent trust architecture.

DMARC monitoring powered by Valimail is now available through the UltraDNS portal.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents, and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.