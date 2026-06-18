Nexxen and L2 Data Launch VoterMatch, Bringing Greater Precision, Transparency and Performance to Political Advertising

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, and L2 Data (“L2”), a leading provider of voter data and insights, today announced a strategic partnership to launch VoterMatch – a new solution designed to improve political advertisers’ understanding of which voters have been reached, and how frequently.

At present, political campaigns largely rely on modeled or probabilistic data, often inferring who saw an ad based on device, cookie or household signals that are not verified against actual voter records. Consequently, campaigns may over-deliver or under-reach key audiences, resulting in diminishing returns and wasted spend.

By combining Nexxen’s log-level data with L2’s comprehensive National Voter File, VoterMatch provides campaigns with a clearer, more unified understanding of audience reach as well as where opportunities remain, all while protecting consumer privacy. These insights can then be activated through Nexxen’s demand-side platform (“DSP”), Nexxen DSP.

“Solutions like VoterMatch represent a meaningful shift for political advertisers, moving the industry closer to a clearer, more accountable understanding of who is actually being reached,” said G. Tyler Barnet, Chief Operating Officer, Grapeseed Media. “By grounding media delivery in L2’s deterministic voter data and pairing it with Nexxen’s transparent, log-level insights, campaigns can make smarter decisions, ensuring critical audiences aren’t missed or oversaturated. In an environment where each impression matters and every vote counts, this level of precision and visibility is increasingly essential to driving real performance.”

Key benefits of VoterMatch include:

More precise reach visibility , moving from estimates to voter-level modeled exposure

, moving from estimates to voter-level modeled exposure Better frequency controls , reducing wasted impressions and avoiding oversaturation

, reducing wasted impressions and avoiding oversaturation Stronger optimization inputs, identifying under-reached voter groups and reweighting ad spend with confidence



“The launch of the L2’s VoterMatch solution is a significant step forward in our direct partnership with Nexxen,” said Paul Westcott, President, L2. “This seamless integration allows our clients to activate precision voter and consumer audiences for advanced CTV and programmatic campaigns. By combining L2’s authoritative data with Nexxen’s powerful platform, we are ensuring our partners can reach the right people at the right time with accuracy and scale.”

“The power of VoterMatch lies in its ability to connect two historically siloed datasets – deterministic voter records and log-level DSP data – to create a more complete, actionable picture of campaign exposure,” said Kory Vargas Caro, Senior Director of Enterprise Sales – Political, Nexxen. “By bringing identity, activation and measurement together in one unified platform, and joining this with the depth and accuracy of L2’s Voter File, we’re enabling campaigns and clients like Grapeseed Media to not only understand who they’re reaching, but also continuously refine their strategies: suppressing overexposed audiences, prioritizing missed voters and maximizing the efficiency of every impression.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

About L2 Data

L2 Data is the leading provider of enhanced voter, consumer, and constituent data for political campaigns, advocacy groups, and organizations nationwide. Known for its accuracy and depth, L2 empowers organizations to better understand and engage their audiences. https://www.l2-data.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the accuracy or effectiveness of Voter Match or campaigns run on Nexxen’s platforms. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( www.sec.gov ) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Director, Communications

gwheeler@nexxen.com