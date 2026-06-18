DP World, Americold Unveil New Cold Storage Facility at Port Saint John

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World today announced the operational launch of Americold’s new cold storage facility at Port Saint John, expanding temperature-controlled logistics capacity in Eastern Canada and strengthening the region’s role as a gateway for global food trade.

The Americold facility – which supports approximately 22,000 pallet positions – is located adjacent to DP World’s Saint John terminal and connected to Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s (CPKC) rail network, enhancing the movement of temperature-sensitive goods between vessel, rail, and truck. The integrated logistics capabilities are expected to support more efficient cargo flows and strengthen cold chain reliability for customers serving global markets.

Rob Chambers, Chief Executive Officer at Americold, said: “The operational launch at Port Saint John demonstrates what we can achieve by aligning cold storage, port, and rail capabilities in a single location. Working alongside DP World and CPKC, we are enabling more coordinated movement of temperature-sensitive products between Canada and global markets, with a focus on improving flow, reliability, and consistency for our customers.”

Keith Creel, President and CEO of CPKC, said: “CPKC’s collaboration with DP World and Americold at Port Saint John, combined with our successful work with JD Irving’s NBM Railways, is creating a unique cold chain gateway for North America and unlocking new efficiencies and market access for temperature-controlled products. This new facility strengthens the integrated network we are building together, connecting world-class port infrastructure, state-of-the-art cold storage and CPKC’s three-nation rail network to deliver a secure, cross-border supply chain solution across Canada, the United States and Mexico.”

The Americold facility positions Port Saint John as a critical gateway for refrigerated cargo, supporting exporters and importers with reliable, end-to-end cold chain solutions:

Integrated cold chain infrastructure: Direct connectivity between marine terminal, on-dock rail, and cold storage facility enables faster, more efficient cargo movement

Direct connectivity between marine terminal, on-dock rail, and cold storage facility enables faster, more efficient cargo movement Expanded capacity for perishables: Supports growing demand for protein, seafood, and frozen food exports from Canada and imports into North America

Supports growing demand for protein, seafood, and frozen food exports from Canada and imports into North America Improved supply chain reliability: Reduces handling complexity and dwell times, helping maintain product integrity and minimize spoilage





Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “The operational launch of the Americold facility at Port Saint John represents a major step forward in building a fully integrated cold chain ecosystem on Canada’s East Coast. By combining terminal operations, inland rail connectivity, and advanced temperature-controlled storage, we are enabling our customers to move perishable goods more efficiently, reliably, and sustainably to global markets.”

The facility also reflects growing collaboration across the Port Saint John ecosystem to strengthen trade-enabling infrastructure and support long-term supply chain resilience in Eastern Canada.

DP World and Americold continue to work together across multiple markets globally, supporting the development of integrated cold chain and logistics solutions that improve the movement of food and other temperature-sensitive products.

At Port Saint John, the addition of cold storage capacity strengthens the port’s ability to support Canadian exporters, importers, and supply chain partners seeking reliable access to international markets through Eastern Canada.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d33be790-5319-4844-83b0-b5c971ff4c8f